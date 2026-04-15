Tseng Plastic Surgery Announces New Bellevue Location

Tseng Plastic Surgery Logo Dr. Mark H. Tseng, MD Tseng Plastic Surgery Office in Bellevue Dr. Tseng meeting with a patient.

Expanded Space, Elegant Surroundings, and a Warm New Home for Patient Care

We’re excited to welcome both new and returning patients into the Bellevue office. It’s a beautiful new chapter for our team, and we’re very happy to share it.” — Mark H. Tseng, MD

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tseng Plastic Surgery announced the upcoming opening of its new Bellevue location at 51 112 Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004, marking an exciting move for the practice and a meaningful expansion of its patient experience. The team plans to begin seeing patients in the new office on April 6, 2026, following the official move on April 3, 2026, with a grand opening celebration planned for Tuesday, April 14, 2026.“This move is a very special moment for our practice,” said Mark H. Tseng, MD, aesthetic plastic surgeon and founder of Tseng Plastic Surgery. “We wanted to create a space that feels polished, comfortable, and welcoming from the moment patients walk in. Our new Bellevue office gives us the opportunity to care for patients in a setting that better reflects the experience we want them to have.”Why The Move Is ImportantThe new Bellevue plastic surgery location gives Tseng Plastic Surgery a more spacious and elegant environment for consultations, treatment planning, and aesthetic care. Designed to feel private, calm, and refined, the office supports the practice’s continued growth while making the patient experience feel more seamless at every step. The move also places the practice in a central Eastside location that is convenient for patients seeking surgical and non-surgical care in Bellevue and nearby communities.A Setting Designed Around Comfort And CareThe Bellevue office was selected with patient experience in mind. The new space allows the team to welcome patients into a setting that feels elevated without losing the warmth and personal attention the practice is known for. From the first consultation through follow-up care, Tseng Plastic Surgery is set out to provide thoughtful treatment, clear communication, and beautiful results delivered in an environment that feels supportive and discreet.A Growing Practice With An Eye On What Patients NeedTseng Plastic Surgery serves patients seeking facial procedures like a facelift , breast, and body procedures, like Mommy Makeover , along with a full menu of non-surgical aesthetic treatments, and hair restoration options. As the practice has grown, so has the need for a location that better matches its level of service and the expectations of its patients. The Bellevue move reflects that next step while preserving the practice’s core approach—careful planning, refined technique, and a patient relationship built on trust.“We’re excited to welcome both new and returning patients into the Bellevue office,” Dr. Tseng added. “It’s a beautiful new chapter for our team, and we’re very happy to share it.”About Tseng Plastic SurgeryTseng Plastic Surgery is an aesthetic practice serving Bellevue, Kirkland, Auburn, and the greater Seattle area. With the opening of its new Bellevue location, the practice continues to expand in step with patient demand while offering a more refined setting for facial, breast, and body procedures, along with a full menu of non-surgical treatments. Dr. Tseng’s training includes NYU, Mount Sinai, and Temple University. The practice is known for careful planning, refined technique, and a patient-centered approach focused on natural, elegant results.Locations:Bellevue: 51 112 Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 • (425) 777-9188Auburn: 4329 A Street SE, Suite F, Auburn, WA 98002 • (253) 736-2818

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