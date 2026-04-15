MANCINI SHENK EARNS CHAMBERS SPOTLIGHT CALIFORNIA RANKING FOR THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Michael Mancini John Shenk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mancini Shenk LLP announced today that the firm has been recognized again in the Chambers Spotlight California 2026 guide. Distinctions from Chambers Spotlight recognize exceptional small and midsize business law firms throughout the state.Chambers Spotlight listings are based on thousands of attorney and client interviews designed to identify law firms and lawyers that demonstrate the top technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, diligence, commitment and other qualities most valued by clients.“This recognition is a testament to the caliber of our team and the trust our clients place in us,” says Founding Partner Michael Mancini . “We’re honored to be acknowledged for the work we care deeply about.”Mancini Shenk LLP is a premier law firm based in Los Angeles, delivering strategic counsel and skilled representation in complex matters. The firm handles thorny investor disputes, ranging from shareholder and derivative litigation to business separations, government investigations, entertainment and cannabis industry litigation, and discreet alternative dispute resolution. Mancini Shenk’s award-winning attorneys make litigation more strategic, transparent, and effective to resolve even the most complex legal issues for its clients, delivering winning solutions that achieve results.Founding Partners Michael Mancini and John Shenk have received numerous legal awards, including being named “Leading Litigators” by Lawdragon and “Leading Litigators and Trial Attorneys” by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

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