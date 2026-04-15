DSB Launches Delaware Opportunity Zone 2.0 Mapping Tool

Dover, Del. – The Delaware Division of Small Business (DSB) has been working closely with the Office of State Planning Coordination, the Delaware State Housing Authority and the Office of the Governor to prepare for Opportunity Zones 2.0. As part of this collaboration, the State has just launched a Delaware-specific map showing the 61 census tracts eligible to be nominated for the next round of the program. The map can be found at de.gov/oz.

The mapping tool shows current opportunity zones and allows users to add a layer that shows both rural and non-rural eligible census tracts. It is a result of guidance that the IRS and US Treasury released on April 6, regarding the procedure for nominating census tracts to be designated as qualified opportunity zones effective January 1, 2027. The document includes an Appendix that lists those census tracts that the IRS/US Treasury have determined to be eligible for nomination, and Delaware’s map is based on that appendix.

“Technology makes opportunity more accessible for everyone, and we launched this mapping tool to make the Opportunity Zone nomination process simpler while there is still time for communities to weigh in,” said Governor Meyer. “This tool helps local leaders, property owners, and community partners engage in the process and compete for the investments and jobs their communities deserve.”

“We’re excited to launch this mapping tool as we’ve had many people ask when it would be available,” said DSB Director of Special Projects Patricia Cannon. “I want to thank our partners at the Office of State Planning who were able to produce this map so quickly after receiving the federal list.”

The Opportunity Zone webpage also hosts a form that allows developers, financial institutions, property owners, officials, potential investors, and community leaders to nominate census tracts for Governor Matt Meyer’s consideration. Governor Meyer has between July 1 and September 30, to submit 25 census tracts to US Treasury.

The nomination form can be found at https://degovforms.formstack.com/forms/opportunityzonenomination. The deadline for submissions is May 15, 2026. This will allow the Delaware Opportunity Zone Team, time to fully vet each nomination. Twenty-three (23) census tracts have already been nominated as of April 6, 2026.

Those submitting nominations for are encouraged to write a strong business case and recruit other stakeholders to do the same to bolster their submission. It is important to remember that all Census Tracts that were previously designated in the original Opportunity Zone program, also known as OZ 1.0, will sunset and no longer be eligible for new QOZ investments after 1/1/2027, unless they are re-nominated and re-designated under OZ 2.0.

###

The Delaware Division of Small Business is a service-focused state agency, within the Delaware Department of State, that is committed to helping businesses start and grow in Delaware. Our Regional Business Managers can help you navigate government processes, connect with partner organizations that offer resources to small businesses and identify opportunities to access capital. DSB also oversees the Delaware Tourism Office and the Office of Supplier Diversity

Media Contact

Andrea Wojcik

Division of Small Business

O: (302) 672-6840; C: (302) 554-0060

andrea.wojcik@delaware.gov