Angela A. Zervos Recognized as a 2026 Florida Super Lawyer

TARPON SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zervos & Calta, PLLC is proud to announce that Angela A. Zervos, Esq., has been recognized as a 2026 Florida Super Lawyer, an honor awarded to only 5% of attorneys in the state each year.This recognition reflects Angela Zervos ’s continued dedication to representing injured individuals and families throughout Florida. Known for her commitment to client service, careful case preparation, and strong advocacy, Angela has built a reputation for helping clients navigate difficult moments following serious accidents and injuries.Super Lawyers recognition is widely regarded as a notable professional distinction within the legal field. Attorneys selected to the list are recognized for their professional achievement and peer recognition, making this honor a meaningful acknowledgment of Angela’s work and standing in the legal community.From its main office in Tarpon Springs, Zervos & Calta, PLLC continues to represent injury victims with a focus on personalized attention, responsive communication, and results-driven legal representation.About Zervos & Calta, PLLC:Founded in 2017, Zervos & Calta, PLLC is a Tampa Bay personal injury law firm with over 60 years of combined experience. The firm represents injured clients from its main office in Tarpon Springs and additional locations in Clearwater, St. Petersburg, and Spring Hill, providing dedicated legal advocacy throughout the region.

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