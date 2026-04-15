Redefining Plasma Cutting: The Low frequency CUTMASTER Series is Ready for the Global Stage

WENZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industrial-grade plasma cutting performance — without the premium brand markup.With an annual output of 700,000 sets of welding and cutting equipment, KEYGREE delivers the quality you expect and the value that empowers your business. Our CUTMASTER Series (45/65/85/105/125) delivers performance comparable to leading global brands — with the flexibility, durability, and pricing that make sense for your operation.Why Fabricators Worldwide are Switching to CUTMASTER?Built for the harshest environments — from desert heat to coastal humidity:✅ Triple Protection: Undervoltage, overvoltage, and overheat protection ensure maximum uptime and equipment longevity.✅ Precision Cutting: Low-frequency arc rising technology and stable pilot arc deliver clean, consistent cuts every time.✅ Multi-Process Versatility: Seamless gouging, marking, and mash cutting capabilities — one machine for multiple applications.✅ Industrial Ready: On-demand fan for energy efficiency; CNC connection and Euro central connection for automated production lines.✅ Space-Saving Option: Built-in air compressor available on select models — no external air source required.Our Solutions in Action Across the GlobeWe understand that every market has unique challenges. Here’s how KEYGREE is powering businesses just like yours:CASE 1: Middle East — Heavy Equipment FabricationLocation: Dubai, UAEChallenge: High ambient temperatures (45°C+) causing frequent overheating and shutdowns on previous equipment.Solution: CUTMASTER-105 with advanced overheat protection.Result:10-hour continuous shifts in 45°C weather — zero thermal shutdownsGouging power for thick plate prep — reduced setup time by 30%Now standard equipment across 3 workshop locationsCASE 2: Southeast Asia — Shipbuilding & RepairLocation: Batam, IndonesiaChallenge: Rust-coated marine steel required reliable first pierce; needed CNC integration for automated plate cutting.Solution: CUTMASTER-125 integrated with existing CNC gantry — low-frequency arc rising technology ensures strong first pierce on rusted surfaces.Result:Nozzle changes reduced by 40%CNC integration achieved without additional hardwareProduction throughput increased by 25% on hull repair projectsCASE 3: Africa — General Manufacturing & AutomotiveLocation: Lagos, NigeriaChallenge: Unstable grid power with frequent voltage spikes — previous equipment suffered motherboard failures.Solution: CUTMASTER-65 with undervoltage/overvoltage protection and pilot arc technology.Result:Survived major grid fluctuation that damaged other equipmentZero power-related failures in 12 months of operationPilot arc enables cutting on painted/rusty surfaces without grounding issuesCASE 4: South America — Pipeline ConstructionLocation: Interior, BrazilChallenge: Remote pipeline sites required hauling heavy diesel compressors through mud and rain — costly and time-consuming.Solution: CUTMASTER-85 with built-in air compressor — plug-and-play operation.Result:Eliminated diesel compressor transport — reduced logistics costs by 50%Mobility improved — single person can move and operateBeveling and cutting completed on schedule despite remote locationWhy Choose KEYGREE as Your OEM/ODM Partner?While leading brands offer great products, KEYGREE offers partnership.Massive Capacity: 700,000 units annually — consistent supply, no delays, no capacity constraintsCertified Quality: CE, ISO, BSCI, FCCA certified (CNAS in process) — hassle-free customs clearance worldwideYour Brand or Ours: CUTMASTER series for your distribution, or fully custom-branded units — we deliver the flexibility you need to grow your businessReady to Redefine Your Plasma Cutting Operations?Whether you're a distributor, an OEM buyer, or a large fabrication shop — KEYGREE delivers the performance, flexibility, and value that empower your business.Contact KEYGREE: www.keygree.com | Response within 24 hours*Specifications subject to change without notice. CUTMASTER is a trademark of KEYGREE GROUP CO., LTD. Third-party test reports available upon request.*

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