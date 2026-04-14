USEReady Achieves AWS Advanced Tier Partner Status; Accelerates Enterprise Shift from Legacy to AI-Ready Data Platforms

USEReady achieves AWS Advanced Tier Partner status

With 30,000+ reports and 100,000+ data pipelines modernized, USEReady strengthens its position as a leader in large-scale analytics transformation on AWS

Our elevation to AWS Advanced Tier reflects the scale at which we are helping customers move off legacy BI platforms and into cloud-native, AI-enabled ecosystems.” — Uday Hegde, Co-founder & CEO, USEReady

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- USEReady , a leader in Data Analytics Modernization and Agentic AI Automation, today announced it has achieved Advanced Tier Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), marking a significant milestone in its mission to help enterprises transition from legacy ecosystems to AI-ready data platforms.At a time when enterprises are under pressure to unlock value from AI, many remain constrained by fragmented data architectures and legacy reporting systems. USEReady is addressing this challenge through a factory-led modernization approach, having already migrated over 30,000 BI reports and 100,000+ ETL pipelines to cloud-native architectures on AWS.The Advanced Tier Partner designation comes as USEReady drives the next wave of analytics modernization through its AWS practice, built around Amazon Quick and a suite of purpose-built accelerators. The practice is designed to help enterprises retire legacy platforms such as Tableau, Cognos, WebFOCUS, Power BI, and Qlik, modernize data pipelines and architectures, and enable AI-driven decision intelligence using Amazon Bedrock.USEReady’s flagship offering, MigrationWorks , combines automation, domain expertise, and a proprietary 4R (Reduce, Reconcile, Refactor, Reimagine) framework to deliver 40–65% faster migrations, 30–55% cost reduction, and scalable, repeatable transformation outcomes.“Enterprises today are not just modernizing dashboards – they are re-architecting their data foundations to become AI-ready,” said Uday Hegde, Co-founder and CEO of USEReady. “Our elevation to AWS Advanced Tier reflects the scale at which we are helping customers move off legacy BI platforms and into cloud-native, AI-enabled ecosystems.”As an AWS Advanced Tier Partner, USEReady gains expanded access to AWS programs, technical resources, and co-sell opportunities, enabling deeper collaboration with AWS field teams and faster execution of large-scale transformation initiatives. The company’s AWS-native solutions, including its Pixel Perfect Reporting (PPR™) platform available on AWS Marketplace and its Foundational Technical Review (FTR) validated architectures, further reinforce its commitment to building scalable, enterprise-grade solutions on AWS.“We are seeing a clear pattern across industries – legacy BI environments are becoming a bottleneck to innovation,” said Yugesh Deshpande, VP of Product and Engineering Services at USEReady. “Our focus is to industrialize modernization through a migration factory model, enabling customers to transition faster, with lower risk and predictable outcomes.”The impact of USEReady’s modernization work spans some of the most data-intensive industries globally. The company currently supports enterprises across Financial Services, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & CPG, Manufacturing, and the Public Sector, helping them modernize analytics, reduce technical debt, and unlock AI-driven business value.About USEReadyFounded in 2011 in New York, USEReady empowers enterprises with AI-driven data and analytics solutions that enable intelligent, autonomous transformation. As a trusted partner to Fortune 500 organizations, USEReady specializes in Agentic AI, Decision Intelligence, Cloud Data Engineering, and Analytics Modernization. Through its proprietary platforms, frameworks, and accelerators, USEReady delivers measurable business outcomes across industries in an increasingly AI-first world. For more information, visit www.useready.com

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