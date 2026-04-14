Silanna announces two-year price lock on high-performance ADCs

Silanna Price Promise Guarantee

Analog innovator counters huge price increases from ‘major name’ suppliers – delivers predictable costs in an unpredictable market

We are providing stability for our customers in this crazy market” — Patrick Moore, VP Global Sales & Apps

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silanna Semiconductor , a global leader in analog innovation has taken the bold step of announcing a two-year price lock from receipt of purchase order on its full range of high-performance ADCs. The move is in direct contrast with other major US brands who have recently announced price hikes ranging from 15% to 85% across analog and embedded product lines.Comments Patrick Moore, Vice President, Global Sales & Apps, Silanna Semiconductor: “We are providing stability for our customers in this crazy market. Our two-year price lock helps protect program budgets, improves forecasting accuracy, and eliminates mid-cycle pricing risk. Customers can design with confidence, knowing they have a guaranteed price for 24 months during their production cycle.”Silanna has taken a different approach to ADC design which makes their products more cost effective and ensures continuity of supply. Instead of designing many hundreds of parts from scratch, the company’s proprietary Plural™ architecture enables multiple SKUs to be created from the same chip platform. This means that design costs can be minimized, new, optimized chips can be brought to market quickly, and supply chain shortages and bottlenecks can be avoided. Currently the company offers hundreds of SKUs in their 10-, 12-, 14- and 16-bit ADCs portfolio.Adds Moore: “Customers are receiving very poor service from some of the best-known brands. Our Plural™ technology enables us to put the customer first, with ADCs that perform as well, or better than parts that are now too expensive, or hard to find from other sources.”

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