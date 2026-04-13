FTC Issues Order Approving 2026 Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority Budget
The Federal Trade Commission issued an order approving the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority’s 2026 budget.
As required under an FTC rule regarding oversight of the Authority, the FTC published the Authority’s proposed 2026 budget in the Federal Register and provided the public an opportunity to comment.
Following the public comment period, the Commission vote to approve the proposed budget was 2-0.
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