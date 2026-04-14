SKLAR KIRSH RECEIVES TRIPLE DESIGNATION IN CHAMBERS SPOTLIGHT RECOGNITION

Jeffrey A. Sklar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today its selection in the Chambers Spotlight California 2026, marking the second consecutive year the firm has received this elite recognition. A Chambers Spotlight ranking is awarded after thorough, independent research that identifies exceptional small- and mid-size law firms across the state.While a Chambers Spotlight ranking is a rare and prestigious honor for any mid-size firm, Sklar Kirsh has achieved a "hat trick" of distinctions, being recognized for its elite expertise in:• General Commercial Litigation• Mergers & Acquisitions• Real Estate“Securing three distinct rankings is a tremendous honor,“ says Co-Chairman Jeffrey Sklar . “It highlights the incredible talent and dedication of our team and our ability to deliver elite-level results.”Founded by attorneys from prestigious national and international firms, Sklar Kirsh provides legal counsel across its corporate, real estate, entertainment, bankruptcy and litigation practices. The firm’s professionals provide top-tier legal services in an entrepreneurial, sophisticated and focused manner.Sklar Kirsh was also recently recognized as a “Top Law Firm” by the Los Angeles Times and as a Best Law Firmby Best Lawyers

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