Maryland FY2028 Greenspace Equity Program Grants Available for Appraisals

April 13, 2026

Trails, community gardens, public park improvements, other outdoor amenities are eligible for the Greenspace Equity Grant Program. Maryland DNR photo.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now taking applications for Greenspace Equity Program Appraisal Funding Grants, which provide money for independent appraisals for acquisitions that may qualify for a Fiscal Year 2028 Greenspace Equity Program Grant.

The goal of the Greenspace Equity Program is to preserve, create, and improve public greenspaces that enhance the public health and livability of overburdened and underserved communities. This appraisal funding grant is to help reduce the barrier of upfront costs for qualified land trusts and local governments with limited funds available to spend on appraisals for a potential acquisition project.

Applicants selected and approved for appraisal funding must procure and complete the independent appraisals in time to apply for the upcoming FY 2028 Greenspace Equity Program Grant round. These applications will be made available shortly; grants are for property to be acquired and will become effective July 1, 2027.

Interested applicants should visit the Greenspace Equity Program webpage for more information about this grant opportunity, including the Grant Proposal Guide, the Application and Project Agreement, and the MDEnviroScreen tool which maps the qualifying areas throughout the state. Applications are due by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

The source of funds for this program is from Program Open Space. Up to $100,000 in funding is available for this appraisal grant round.

Established under the Department of Natural Resources in 1969, Program Open Space, along with other state land conservation programs, symbolizes Maryland’s long-term commitment to conserving our natural resources while providing exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities for all citizens.