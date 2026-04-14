Top 5 DIY Springtime Projects that Add Value and Beauty to the Home

Adding unique curb appeal with stenciled SpreadStone Decorative Stone Coating makes a first-class appearance for this Florida home. Pool deck areas treated with TracSafe Anti-Slip Sealer help make safer surfaces that prevent slip and fall accidents. An easy coating of RollerRock can transform an ugly cracked concrete patio surface into a showpiece gathering spot.

Homeowners tackling their own home exterior upgrade projects keep more cash in their pockets and increase the value of their property while adding curb appeal.

Whether a homeowner is getting ready to sell or staying in a cherished home for many more years, improved curb appeal makes a big statement to friends, neighbors and potential buyers.” — Peter Daich, President of Daich Coatings

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Spring weather warms up, homeowners can refresh and enhance their home exteriors with do-it-yourself projects that can help them save money by handling the upgrades themselves. Tackling these improvements brings immediate satisfaction, keeps more cash in their pockets, and increases the value of a property.

“Curb appeal enhancements add many benefits to a home,” says Peter Daich, president of Daich Coatings. “Whether a homeowner is getting ready to sell or staying in a cherished home for many more years, improved curb appeal makes a big statement to friends, neighbors and potential buyers.”

Before starting any exterior project, proper preparation is key. For cracked concrete, Daich Coatings’ Rock Patch™ is a must-have first step. This pre-mixed polymer/stone formula is ready-to-use straight from the container and serves as a filler, leveler, and resurfacer. Once it dries, homeowners can confidently proceed with concrete projects.

Project #1 - Transform Sidewalks and Pathways

Give sidewalks and walkways the look of tile or natural stone with the SpreadStone™ Decorative Concrete Resurfacing Kit. This all-in-one kit includes a specialized applicator for stunning decorative effects, making it accessible for DIYers of all experience levels.

SpreadStone’s pre-mixed real stone coating resists cracks, impacts, abrasions, and chemicals. The product rolls on easily over primed seamless or stenciled surfaces. For added design, a second coat in a contrasting color can be applied. Choose from five finishes: Lake Rock, Cold Gold Slate, Midnight Slate, Sun Ledge, and Summit Grey. Kit covering 100 square feet of space sells for $155, resulting in an average of $1.70 per square foot of coverage.

Project #2 - Upgrade Porches with Granite Elegance

SpreadRock® Granite Stone Coating delivers an elegantly authentic speckled granite finish, perfect for porch makeovers. An easy trowel application works on both horizontal and vertical surfaces, and its real stone composition ensures strong adhesion, flexibility, and long-lasting durability.

Available in colors like Mocha, Anvil, Ice Grey, Brownstone, Flint Grey, Sandstone, and Sante Fe, SpreadRock withstands rain, snow, salt, chemicals, mold, mildew, UV rays, hot tire pickup, and extreme temperatures. One gallon sells for $54.48, resulting in an average of $3.04 per square foot of coverage.

Project #3 - Beautify and Protect Exterior Steps and Walkways

RollerRock® Rollable Stone Coating is an ideal solution for exterior steps and walkways. This real stone coating, available in 15 colors, creates a clean, speckled stone appearance and requires no primer.

Using a Stone Texture Roller, homeowners achieve a rustic, textured, anti-slip surface. Apply two coats three to four hours apart, then finish with a clear sealer like TracSafe® Anti-Slip Sealer the next day for enhanced safety and longevity. One gallon sells for $59.95, resulting in an average of $1.66 per square foot of coverage.

Project #4 - The Cover-Up: Revitalize Concrete Surfaces

For all worn-out concrete surfaces, Terrazzo® Decorative Granite Resurfacer offers a transformative solution. Made with real stone, one gallon covers up to 60 square feet and conceals hairline cracks and minor imperfections. Two coats, applied a few hours apart, yields a beautiful, watertight granite finish.

Terrazzo adheres to concrete, masonry, linoleum, vinyl, and tile, and is tested for resistance to water, salt, chemicals, impacts, abrasions, hot tire pickup, mold, mildew, and freeze-thaw cycles. Seven color options, such as Glacier, Moonscape and Pearl Grey are available to match any style. One gallon sells for $59.95, resulting in an average of $2.67 per square foot of coverage.

Project #5 - Pool Deck Protection: Get Ready for Summer

Off-season preparations for pool deck surfaces is essential for any homeowner with a swimming pool. TracSafe® Anti-Slip Sealer significantly reduces the risk of slips and falls with anti-slip ratings up to twice the OSHA standard. Easy to install by rolling on two coats a few hours apart, TracSafe provides uniform slip resistance in both wet and dry conditions, suitable for bare feet and common footwear alike. One gallon sells for $61.95.



“These DIY projects add beauty and value to any home,” says Daich. “For more than 20 years, our company has offered real stone coating solutions at economical pricing. These are not concrete paints. Each product is made of a selected mix of stone in a specialized bonding polymer. This provides a durable, beautiful finish with proven long-term performance against extreme cold temperatures, soaring heat, UV rays, and severe weather conditions.”

Daich Coatings primers and decorative concrete products are available at Amazon.com, Lowe’s®, The Home Depot® or online at www.daichcoatings.com.



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