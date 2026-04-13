Join this summer’s Every Learner Forward professional learning opportunity

As you plan your summer schedule, be sure to include Every Learner Forward, a three-day professional learning opportunity focused on enhancing high-quality instruction in every classroom.

Held July 7-9 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Every Learner Forward will feature interactive, intensive learning sessions that provide strategies and best practices that can impact student achievement and overall success. Teachers, instructional coaches, building and district leaders and educational partners are strongly encouraged to attend.

Every Learner Forward will offer the following session opportunities:

Engaging Learners with Emphasis on Scaffolding, Monitoring and Accountability

Engaging Learners is an interactive session during which participants will learn strategies to put students at the center of their learning, including engaging even reluctant students to actively think, talk and write. Participants will utilize activities that engage students to learn academic vocabulary, comprehend content, correct mistakes, and deepen connections.

Engaging Learners is an interactive session during which participants will learn strategies to put students at the center of their learning, including engaging even reluctant students to actively think, talk and write. Participants will utilize activities that engage students to learn academic vocabulary, comprehend content, correct mistakes, and deepen connections. Language Support Strategies

The Language Support Strategies session offers professional learning on language support strategies from a research-based and validated instructional model.

The Language Support Strategies session offers professional learning on language support strategies from a research-based and validated instructional model. Early Stage Intervention

The Early Stage Intervention session will help teachers start strong, intervene early with approachable tools and reserve more intensive support for when early attempts don’t work.

The Early Stage Intervention session will help teachers start strong, intervene early with approachable tools and reserve more intensive support for when early attempts don’t work. Encyclopedia Behavior Intervention

The Encyclopedia Behavior Intervention will explore simple interventions without the help of a specialist to reduce problem behavior and instead focus their time and energy on instruction and student success.

The Encyclopedia Behavior Intervention will explore simple interventions without the help of a specialist to reduce problem behavior and instead focus their time and energy on instruction and student success. Specially Designed Instruction (SDI) Strands

The SDI strands provide opportunities for district teams to begin engaging in the SDI learning that is a component of their Implementation Plan for IDEA-DA. Attendance at any one of these strands will address a portion of the learning in each package. Participation should include the full district team. Opportunities for teacher and administrator specific break-out sessions will be incorporated into the strands.

The SDI strands provide opportunities for district teams to begin engaging in the SDI learning that is a component of their Implementation Plan for IDEA-DA. Attendance at any one of these strands will address a portion of the learning in each package. Participation should include the full district team. Opportunities for teacher and administrator specific break-out sessions will be incorporated into the strands. HQIM Learnership Academy – by invitation only

This session builds on prior learning to support literacy leadership teams to strengthen literacy instruction through intentional leadership actions and effective implementation of high-quality instructional materials. Serving as the fourth and final session in the HQIM Leadership Academy series, the session will emphasize examining alignment across initiatives and identifying leadership actions that support continuous improvement in literacy outcomes. This session requires a separate SchoolKit/IDE registration, which will be provided directly to invited schools.

This session builds on prior learning to support literacy leadership teams to strengthen literacy instruction through intentional leadership actions and effective implementation of high-quality instructional materials. Serving as the fourth and final session in the HQIM Leadership Academy series, the session will emphasize examining alignment across initiatives and identifying leadership actions that support continuous improvement in literacy outcomes. This session requires a separate SchoolKit/IDE registration, which will be provided directly to invited schools. Iowa Charter School Network Kick-Off Event – charter schools only

The kick-off event connects Iowa charter schools through the Iowa Charter School Network, a new, dedicated support for charter schools across the state. The network provides timely information and ongoing guidance around authorization, performance contracting, charter law and finance, evidence-based programming across content areas. Through targeted learning series, collaborative peer networks, and expert-led professional development, the Network helps schools launch strong and grow with confidence.

Iowa educators can now register to attend this summer’s Every Learner Forward. There is no cost to attend this professional learning event. Attendees are permitted to register for only one session per day, as some sessions are multiple days in length.



Additional information on the upcoming Every Learner Forward opportunity can be found on the Department’s Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) webpage. Specific questions about the event can be directed to Sarah Seney, administrative consultant, at sarah.seney@iowa.gov.