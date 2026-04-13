A Complete Guide to Implementing Bluetooth LED Tags for Efficient Warehouse Picking
With a strong focus on innovation, Xminnov delivers a wide range of products including RFID tamper-proof tags, RFID seals, LED tags, sensor tags, and Bluetooth tags. These solutions are engineered to perform reliably in demanding industrial conditions while providing real-time data visibility across warehouse and production workflows.
As modern manufacturing and large warehouse operations become increasingly complex, the demand for speed, accuracy, and automation continues to grow. Bluetooth LED tag systems are emerging as a key enabling technology, helping enterprises optimize picking efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance overall operational control.
Driving Efficiency in Industrial Warehouse Picking
Traditional picking processes in manufacturing warehouses often rely on manual scanning, printed lists, or handheld terminals. These methods can lead to inefficiencies, higher labor dependency, and increased risk of picking errors.
Bluetooth LED tags introduce a visual-guided picking system, where LED indicators illuminate to direct operators to exact storage locations. When integrated with Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) or Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), these tags provide real-time instructions for picking, sorting, and replenishment tasks.
This approach delivers several advantages:
Faster picking speed in large warehouse environments
Reduced reliance on manual training
Lower error rates in high-volume operations
Improved workflow standardization
For manufacturing plants and large distribution centers, this technology significantly enhances productivity and operational consistency.
Product Overview: Xminnov LED Tag Series for Industrial Warehousing
Xminnov Group offers a diversified LED tag portfolio designed specifically for industrial warehouses and manufacturing facilities:
1. LED Tag – High-Efficiency Picking Indicator
Designed for dense storage environments, this model features bright LED signals and stable Bluetooth communication for accurate item identification.
Compact size: 53 × 35 × 14 mm
Lightweight (~16.2 g)
Battery life: up to 14 months (CR2450)
Communication range: up to 20 meters
AES-encrypted secure communication
Ideal for high-frequency picking zones in manufacturing warehouses.
2. LED Bluetooth Button Tag – Interactive Picking Control
This model introduces multi-color LED channels and interactive confirmation features.
Multi-channel RGB lighting
Communication range: 20–50 meters
Button confirmation for task completion
Dual CR2477 batteries
IP54 protection
Suitable for complex workflows where multiple instructions must be executed simultaneously.
3. Bluetooth Guide Light – Multi-Color Visual Navigation
A durable guide light designed for long-term industrial deployment.
Supports up to six LED colors
Battery life: up to 24 months
IP64-rated enclosure
Suitable for harsh warehouse environments
Widely used in manufacturing storage areas, material staging zones, and internal logistics.
4. Bluetooth LED Buzzer Tag – Dual Alert System
Combining visual and audible signals for enhanced guidance.
LED + buzzer alerts
Configurable alert patterns
Replaceable battery (CR2477)
IP54 protection
Ideal for noisy factory environments or low-visibility areas.
Gateway for Smart Pick-to-Light Systems
A critical component of the Bluetooth LED tag ecosystem is the Gateway, which acts as the communication bridge between devices and backend systems.
Key Features of Gateway Devices
Based on Xminnov’s hardware lineup (e.g., BG05, BG06, BGC5, BGH1 models), gateways provide:
Stable Communication Hub
Supports Ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity for reliable data transmission
Flexible Deployment Options
oCeiling-mounted fixed gateways (BG05, BG06)
oHandheld or mobile gateways (BGC5, BGH1)
oNo installation required for portable devices
Wide Communication Range
oBLE communication: up to 50–60 meters (environment dependent)
o2.4G communication range: up to 30–60 meters
Industrial Performance
oMulti-frequency support (BLE / 2.4G)
oHigh read rates (up to 300 tags/sec for handheld models)
oLong battery life for mobile devices
Protocol Support
MQTT protocol ensures seamless integration with IoT platforms and WMS systems
These gateways ensure that LED tags receive real-time instructions and transmit operational data efficiently, forming the backbone of a scalable pick-to-light system.
Seamless Integration with Warehouse & Manufacturing Systems
Bluetooth LED tag systems can be fully integrated with:
Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)
Inventory control platforms
Through IoT connectivity, tasks are automatically assigned and synchronized across the system. When an order or production request is triggered, the corresponding LED tag lights up, guiding operators directly to the correct location.
This integration enables:
Real-time task allocation
Synchronized inventory tracking
Improved production workflow coordination
Customization and Industrial IoT Capabilities
Xminnov Group provides one-stop IoT solutions tailored to industrial environments.
10,000 m² manufacturing facility
110,000 m² IoT industrial park under development
Full in-house capabilities: R&D, prototyping, production, QC
The company supports customized solutions including:
Hardware configuration
Software integration
System architecture design
This ensures that each deployment aligns with specific operational requirements in manufacturing and large warehouse settings.
Key Benefits for Manufacturing and Large Warehouses
Organizations adopting Bluetooth LED tag systems can achieve:
Higher picking accuracy through visual guidance
Reduced training time for warehouse staff
Faster material handling and order processing
Improved inventory visibility in production environments
Scalable infrastructure for expanding operations
Reliable performance in industrial conditions
These benefits make the technology particularly suitable for manufacturing plants, industrial warehouses, and large-scale storage facilities, rather than small retail environments.
Conclusion
As industrial automation continues to evolve, Bluetooth LED tag systems are becoming a core component of intelligent warehouse and manufacturing operations. By combining visual guidance, real-time connectivity, and scalable system architecture, these solutions significantly improve efficiency and operational control.
With advanced LED tag products and robust gateway solutions, Xminnov Group provides a comprehensive ecosystem for smart pick-to-light systems. Backed by over 16 years of industry experience and strong manufacturing capabilities, the company is well-positioned to support global clients in building smarter, more efficient industrial operations.
For more information, please visit: https://www.rfidtagworld.com/
Xiamen Innov Information Science & Technology Co. LTD
Xiamen Innov Information Science & Technology Co. LTD
+ +86-592-3365675
sales@rfidtagworld.com
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