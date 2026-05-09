Denver Luxury Kitchen Showroom Showcases European Interior Systems

Lounge collection by Composit Cucine — kitchen and living room integration at B Design Denver, Art District on Santa Fe Italian Touch kitchen by Composit Cucine — available at B Design Denver in the Art District on Santa Fe, Colorado Luxury Kitchen Design Denver

B Design Denver combines European kitchen systems, luxury cabinetry, and architectural interiors in one modern showroom experience.

Luxury kitchens today are no longer isolated rooms — they are integrated architectural environments combining cabinetry, lighting, materials, and functionality” — Gregory Nikov, Principal Designer at B Design

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2026 — B Design, located at 777 Santa Fe Drive in Denver’s Art District on Santa Fe, has established itself as a trusted European design partner for architects, interior designers, luxury builders, and homeowners throughout Colorado’s Front Range and mountain communities.As demand continues growing for modern luxury homes inspired by European design, Colorado professionals have historically faced limited local access to high-end European interior systems. The nearest full-scale European design showrooms are often located in Dallas, Los Angeles, or Chicago, requiring designers and builders to coordinate projects remotely, wait for shipped samples, and manage long-distance vendor relationships.B Design was created to solve that challenge by offering Colorado’s design community direct local access to curated European interior systems, luxury cabinetry, architectural wall surfaces, integrated lighting, stretch ceilings, decorative panels, and modern storage solutions within a single Denver showroom.Located in one of Denver’s nationally recognized creative districts, the showroom features Italian kitchen systems by Composit Cucine, German kitchen systems by Nobilia, Colorado-made cabinetry by Giuseppe, Italian luxury closet systems by Belligotti, Tecnografica wallcoverings, Sibu Design decorative surfaces from Austria, NEWMAT stretch ceiling systems, Italian living room wall systems, outdoor kitchens, Italian handblown glass lighting, motorized shades, and additional architectural interior solutions rarely displayed together within one destination in Colorado.“Our trade clients consistently tell us they have been looking for a Colorado-based resource that truly understands European systems, project coordination, and the level of support luxury residential projects require,” said Gregory Nikov, principal designer at B Design. “We built our trade program around long-term relationships, communication, product knowledge, and providing a showroom experience their clients can physically walk through and experience.”B Design’s trade program supports architects, builders, and interior designers with professional pricing, showroom access, product guidance, sample coordination, and full project support throughout the design and installation process.The showroom’s location in Denver’s Art District on Santa Fe also places it within one of Colorado’s most active creative communities, attracting thousands of monthly visitors during Denver’s First Friday Art Walk events and serving as a destination for homeowners and professionals seeking elevated modern design solutions.Private showroom consultations are available by appointment.Trade enrollment is available at www.b-design-llc.com/trade-programs Showroom Location:B Design777 Santa Fe DriveDenver, CO 80204Phone: 720-597-8336About B Design:B Design is a Denver-based luxury interior showroom specializing in European cabinetry, architectural wall systems, luxury closets, integrated lighting, stretch ceilings, decorative surfaces, and modern interior solutions for high-end residential and commercial projects throughout Colorado.

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