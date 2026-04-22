NEWMAT Stretch Ceiling Systems Now Available in Colorado Through B Design Denver

Modern interiors Denver Translucent Stretch Ceiling

NEWMAT stretch ceiling & LED backlit systems now in Colorado — B Design Denver, Art District on Santa Fe, serving architects & designers statewide

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B Design today announced that NEWMAT stretch ceiling and LED backlit translucent panel systems are now available to Colorado architects, interior designers, and luxury builders through its showroom at 777 Santa Fe Drive — in the heart of Denver's Art District on Santa Fe, Colorado's nationally recognized creative district drawing up to 15,000 visitors on its monthly First Friday Art Walks.NEWMAT, the global leader in stretch ceiling systems since 1986, has been specified for landmark projects including Cheval Blanc Paris, Hudson Yards New York, and hundreds of luxury residential installations worldwide. B Design is now Colorado's dedicated source for the full NEWMAT range.NEWMAT stretch ceiling systems offer Colorado architects a solution no conventional ceiling can match. A PVC membrane is stretched and locked into a perimeter profile, creating a seamless, perfectly flat surface in any room geometry — including Colorado mountain homes with vaulted ceilings, irregular shapes, and complex structural profiles. The LED backlit translucent panel system transforms a ceiling into a luminous surface, replacing conventional lighting with a diffused glow that eliminates shadows and dramatically changes the perceived scale and atmosphere of a room.The systems are available in matte, gloss, satin, printed, acoustic, and translucent finishes. Custom printing allows any image or pattern to be reproduced at ceiling scale. Installation requires no demolition and can be completed over existing surfaces.B Design carries the full NEWMAT program alongside its complete European interior design offering: Italian kitchen systems by Composit Cucine, German kitchens by Nobilia — Europe's largest kitchen manufacturer — and Colorado-made cabinetry by Giuseppe using components from Italy, Germany, and Austria. Italian luxury closets by Belligotti, Tecnografica Italian wallcoverings, Sibu Design Austria's full eight-line decorative panel collection (Deco-Line Decoration, Deco-Line Display, Leather-Line, Structure-Line, Nature-Line, Acoustic Wall Panels, Antigrav, and Wood-Line), and natural surfaces by Stones like Stones — real slate, concrete, and Corten steel — complete a program unmatched anywhere in Colorado."Colorado's mountain homes present ceiling geometries that are genuinely difficult to resolve with conventional systems," said Gregory, principal designer at B Design. "NEWMAT solves that problem beautifully — and the LED backlit version transforms how a room feels entirely."Specification support, samples, and project pricing are available through B Design's Colorado Trade Program at b-design-llc.com/trade-programs. Showroom by appointment. 777 Santa Fe Drive, Denver CO 80204. 720-597-8336.About B Design: Colorado's only showroom offering Italian cabinetry (Composit Cucine), German cabinetry (Nobilia), Colorado-made cabinetry (Giuseppe), Belligotti Italian closets, NEWMAT stretch ceilings , Tecnografica wallcoverings, Sibu Design Austria's complete 8-line panel collection, Stones like Stones natural surfaces, Italian living systems, outdoor kitchens, Italian lighting and motorized shades. Located in Denver's Art District on Santa Fe.

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