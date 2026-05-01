Delphi Lights Announce New Single 'Siren Shoreline,' Out May 1

Delphi Lights Album Art

Indie rock outfit Delphi Lights will release their newest single, “Siren Shoreline,” on May 1

It sounds like the Dropkick Murphys met with Bad Religion in a saltwater cave for an impromptu jam session.” — Darren Long

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie rock outfit Delphi Lights will release their new single, “Siren Shoreline,” on May 1, delivering a high energy, myth driven track that blends urgency, atmosphere and narrative depth.

Written around themes drawn from Greek mythology, “Siren Shoreline” tells a foreboding tale of temptation and consequence. The song follows an ill fated protagonist who resists the call of the Sirens, only to face a darker fate, before an unexpected intervention from the Muses alters his course.

Musically, the track evokes a windswept Celtic seaside, driven by propulsive rhythms and melodic tension designed to mirror the story’s escalating stakes.

“It sounds like the Dropkick Murphys met with Bad Religion in a saltwater cave for an impromptu jam session, with an unamplified mermaid perched on a rocky outcrop serenading the sea,” said frontman Darren Long.

“Siren Shoreline” continues Delphi Lights’ focus on cinematic storytelling and genre blending arrangements, fusing punk energy with folk influenced textures and vivid lyrical imagery.

The single will be available on all major streaming platforms May 1.

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