Longtree Tree Service Expands Professional Stump Grinding Services Offered in Lathrup Village

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Regional tree care leader Longtree Tree Service expands its presence in Lathrup Village and offers professional stump grinding and removal to help homeowners fully reclaim their landscapes.

SOUTHFIELD, MI — Longtree Tree Service is proud to announce the formal expansion of its specialized tree-care offerings with a renewed focus on stump grinding in Lathrup Village, MI. While the company has long served the Tri-County area, this move reinforces their commitment to providing Lathrup Village residents with safe and efficient stump removal solutions.

As a full-service tree care provider, Longtree recognizes that while many local properties have already benefited from their removal services, a growing number of homeowners are looking to finish the job by eliminating hazardous and unsightly stumps. Leftover stumps often harbor dangerous pests, create tripping hazards for families, and damage lawn maintenance equipment.

“We’ve been active in Lathrup Village for years, but we’re officially expanding our stump grinding services to meet the specific needs of this community,” says Kyle Phillips, Owner of Longtree Tree Service. “Our goal is to ensure that when a tree comes down, the property isn’t left with an eyesore. We are providing a seamless, end-to-end solution so homeowners can immediately transition from tree removal to new landscaping or a fresh, level lawn.”

The benefits of professional stump grinding include:

Minimal Landscape Disruption: Unlike heavy excavation, grinding avoids large-scale digging, preserving the integrity of Lathrup Village’s established turf and root systems.

Unlike heavy excavation, grinding avoids large-scale digging, preserving the integrity of Lathrup Village’s established turf and root systems. Pest Prevention: Removing decaying wood eliminates potential breeding grounds for termites, carpenter ants, and beetles.

Removing decaying wood eliminates potential breeding grounds for termites, carpenter ants, and beetles. Instant Curb Appeal: Grinding a stump below the soil line creates a clean, uniform look that can immediately increase property value.

Grinding a stump below the soil line creates a clean, uniform look that can immediately increase property value. Eco-Friendly Mulch: The process produces nutrient-rich wood chips that can be repurposed as mulch for gardens and flower beds.

Longtree Tree Service utilizes state-of-the-art, low-impact machinery capable of accessing tight backyard spaces common in the area without damaging the lawn. This expansion of service focus reflects the company’s broader mission of safety, transparency, and arborist excellence.

To learn more about Longtree Tree Service or to request a free estimate for stump grinding in Lathrup Village, visit Longtree.net.

About Longtree Tree Service Launched in 2018, Longtree Tree Service is a BBB-accredited, safety-focused tree care company serving Oakland, Wayne, and Washtenaw Counties. Based in Southfield, Michigan, the company provides the strategy and expertise growth-focused property owners need to achieve lasting landscape success, specializing in pruning, crane-assisted removal, and plant health care.

https://thenewsfront.com/longtree-tree-service-expands-professional-stump-grinding-services-offered-in-lathrup-village/

23800 Eight Mile W

Southfield

MI

United States

(248) 290-9417

https://longtree.net/

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