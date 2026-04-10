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Attorney General Hilgers’ Response to Court-Ordered Death Sentence:

We are grateful for the work of the three-judge panel and their thorough and well-reasoned order. The panel laid out the horrific details surrounding the quadruple homicide Jason Jones committed and explained why the death penalty is an appropriate sentence under these facts, under the language of the Nebraska statutes, and the history of Nebraska case law where the death penalty was imposed.

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Attorney General Hilgers’ Response to Court-Ordered Death Sentence:

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