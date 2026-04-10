Submit Release
News Search

There were 954 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,939 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ivey Marks Historic Nine Years in Office

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday, April 10, 2026, marked nine years since being sworn in as the 54th Governor of the State of Alabama. Former Senate President Pro Tempore Del Marsh, Former Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon and current Chief of Staff to Governor Ivey, Liz Filmore, reflect on Governor Ivey’s leadership and their memory of April 10, 2017. (Alyssa Turner & Gina Maiola, Governor’s Office)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Ivey Marks Historic Nine Years in Office

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.