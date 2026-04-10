Governor Ivey Marks Historic Nine Years in Office

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday, April 10, 2026, marked nine years since being sworn in as the 54th Governor of the State of Alabama. Former Senate President Pro Tempore Del Marsh, Former Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon and current Chief of Staff to Governor Ivey, Liz Filmore, reflect on Governor Ivey’s leadership and their memory of April 10, 2017. (Alyssa Turner & Gina Maiola, Governor’s Office)

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