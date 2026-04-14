Scott Storick qualifies for MDRt's Top of the Table

LOS ANGELES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scott Storick of Florida Financial Insurance Agency Inc. a Proud Partner of National Life Group in Baco Raton, FL has qualified for Top of the Table, a prestigious milestone achievement for membership in MDRT, The Premier Association of Financial Professionals. Top of the Table brings together the best financial professionals who provide exemplary client service while maintaining the highest ethical standards and professional knowledge. Storick is a 36-year MDRT member with 28 Top of the Table qualifications.Top of the Table is an exclusive community that engages MDRT’s best by highlighting achievements, focusing on connections that bring top thinkers together, and inspiring peer growth by demonstrating what is possible within the profession. Storick joins the top 4% of MDRT members worldwide who achieve at least six times the annual MDRT membership requirement.Scott attended UNC Charlotte and majored in business. He is a member of MDRT and Association of Registered Financial Consultants. He is an active board member for the UNC Charlotte Board of Athletics. He is appointed Trustee of the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce. He is involved in charities of the Special Olympics for South Florida, Navy Seal Foundation, BRAKES, and Big Dog Ranch Rescue.“Top of the Table qualifiers have built successful careers through unwavering determination to personal and professional growth,” said John F. Nichols, MSM, CLU, 2026 MDRT President. “They are engaged, consistent and ethical in their client service and community involvement.”A community of continued excellence dedicated to aiming higher and achieving more, MDRT is where financial services professionals surround themselves with top advisors — and where they are inspired to continue learning, achieving and celebrating each level of success.For more information, contact Scott Storick at 561-862-8051 or Storick_Scott@nlgroupmail.comAbout MDRTFounded in 1927, MDRT (Million Dollar Round Table), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is a global, independent association of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 80 nations and territories and nearly 700 companies. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit mdrt.org.TC#8859621(04/2027)Contact InformationScott Storick, RFCManaging Sales Director, Financial RepresentativeFlorida Financial & Insurance Agency Inc. a Proud Partner of National Life GroupStorick_Scott@nlgroupmail.com561-862-8051MDRT ContactCarmen WongMedia Relations Specialist, MDRTcwong@mdrt.org+1 847.585.2388

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