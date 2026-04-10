OSA Weekly Update - 4/10/2026
1. Message from Auditor Blaha
2. Fire Relief Associations: Newsletter Sign-up
3. TIF Pooled Debt Form
4. Avoiding Pitfall: Broker Certifications
5. Job Openings
1. Message from Auditor Blaha
Thank an accountant! Spring is a busy season for accountants, whether they are recovering from federal audit deadlines, or heading into the final stretch of tax season. Their work happens behind the scenes, but it plays a critical role in ensuring accountability, transparency, and trust in our financial systems. Take a moment to recognize the dedication and long hours they put in to serve our communities — your appreciation goes a long way.
2. Fire Relief Associations: Newsletter Sign-up
The OSA’s Pension Division issues a monthly Fire Relief Association Newsletter that provides announcements, legislative updates, reminders about upcoming deadlines and tips for relief association trustees. If you don’t currently receive the newsletter and would like to be added to the distribution list, sign-up here.
3. TIF Pooled Debt Form
In addition to filing an Annual TIF Report Form for each tax increment financing (TIF) district, authorities must also submit a TIF Pooled Debt Form for any outstanding pooled debt, if applicable. The forms will be made available in May and are due August 1. Authorities that have new pooled debts should notify our office as soon as possible to enable the new form to be available when the other forms are posted in the State Auditor Form Entry System (SAFES).
To learn more, visit the OSA website.
If you have any questions, contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.
4. Avoiding Pitfall: Broker Certifications
Minnesota law requires local units of government to obtain a broker’s certification before transacting business with a broker. Each year, the broker must acknowledge in writing the receipt of a statement of investment restrictions and must agree to handle the government entity’s account in accordance with those restrictions. The law prohibits a government entity from entering into a transaction with a broker until the broker provides the entity with the required certification.
For more information and links to broker certification forms for local governments and relief associations, go to the OSA website.
The full avoiding pitfall is available on the OSA website.
5. Job Openings
Temporary Accounting Clerk
The OSA is hiring a Temporary Accounting Clerk based in St. Paul. This position provides routine accounting and administrative support services to all Office of the State Auditor Divisions. Accounting services include accounts payable, purchasing, cash receipts, payroll, business expenses, billing, accounts receivable, cash reconciliation, capital asset inventory maintenance, reception area back-up, and other related tasks. This position may serve in a primary or backup role in processing any of all these transaction types.
The job posting will close on April 13, 2026.
This is a temporary position that ends September 30, 2026.
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