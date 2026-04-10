OSA Weekly Update - 4/10/2026

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. Fire Relief Associations: Newsletter Sign-up

3. TIF Pooled Debt Form

4. Avoiding Pitfall: Broker Certifications

5. Job Openings

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

Thank an accountant! Spring is a busy season for accountants, whether they are recovering from federal audit deadlines, or heading into the final stretch of tax season. Their work happens behind the scenes, but it plays a critical role in ensuring accountability, transparency, and trust in our financial systems. Take a moment to recognize the dedication and long hours they put in to serve our communities — your appreciation goes a long way.

2. Fire Relief Associations: Newsletter Sign-up

The OSA’s Pension Division issues a monthly Fire Relief Association Newsletter that provides announcements, legislative updates, reminders about upcoming deadlines and tips for relief association trustees. If you don’t currently receive the newsletter and would like to be added to the distribution list, sign-up here.

3. TIF Pooled Debt Form

In addition to filing an Annual TIF Report Form for each tax increment financing (TIF) district, authorities must also submit a TIF Pooled Debt Form for any outstanding pooled debt, if applicable. The forms will be made available in May and are due August 1. Authorities that have new pooled debts should notify our office as soon as possible to enable the new form to be available when the other forms are posted in the State Auditor Form Entry System (SAFES).

To learn more, visit the OSA website.

If you have any questions, contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.