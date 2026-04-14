Impact Security Introduces SafeSuite™ Integrated Security Solutions for Interior Hardening and Forced-Entry Protection

SafeSuite™ by Impact Security

A suite of integrated physical security solutions designed to secure executive office spaces and other high-risk interior environments

Business leaders are reassessing how their facilities respond to evolving security risks,” — Mark Mineer, President Impact Security

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impact Security announced the launch of SafeSuite™, an integrated, system-based approach to retrofit security designed to strengthen interior spaces and delay forced entry during violent threats.SafeSuite™ enables organizations to transform existing offices, boardrooms, executive suites, and other critical areas into reinforced refuge spaces without requiring extensive renovation. The system combines protective glazing, ballistic wall panels, and secure door assemblies to address vulnerabilities at common points of entry.Glass doors, sidelites, and adjacent wall areas are frequently targeted during forced-entry incidents. SafeSuite™ reinforces these openings to help delay intrusion and provide occupants with critical time to shelter while first responders mobilize.The system integrates multiple components engineered to perform together, including forced-entry-resistant glazing, ballistic-resistant barriers, reinforced framing systems, and secure door solutions. Depending on the unique requirements of each project, configurations may incorporate DefenseLite, BulletShield™, AccessShield, RiotLite™, and ballistic wall panels.Unlike traditional security upgrades that require replacing existing building materials, SafeSuite™ is designed as a retrofit solution. These protective systems are installed over or within existing building components, minimizing disruption and preserving the space's architectural intent.“Business leaders are reassessing how their facilities respond to evolving security risks,” said Mark Mineer, president of Impact Security. “SafeSuite™ provides a practical framework for creating protected interior spaces that can delay intrusion and support emergency response efforts.”The SafeSuite™ approach aligns with evolving guidance from security and emergency preparedness professionals, which emphasizes the importance of layered protection and designated refuge areas during active-threat events. Even short delays in forced entry can improve response coordination and occupant safety outcomes.The system can be scaled to support a range of applications, from individual offices and conference rooms to larger environments incorporating multiple protected areas. Target sectors include corporate headquarters, government facilities, financial institutions, education campuses, and other high-value or high-risk environments.“Organizations need solutions that strengthen security without compromising how buildings function,” said Jeff Franson, CEO of FutureVu Brands, parent company of Impact Security. “SafeSuite™ reflects a systems-based approach to improving safety within existing structures.”SafeSuite™ expands Impact Security’s portfolio of retrofit protective glazing and physical security solutions focused on forced-entry and ballistic-threat mitigation.Additional technical information and product resources are available atAbout Impact SecurityImpact Security is a U.S.-based manufacturer of retrofit security glazing systems that help protect schools, religious institutions, community organizations, retail stores, and government buildings from forced entry and ballistic threats. As a subsidiary of FutureVu Brands, Impact Security serves clients nationwide with cost-effective physical security upgrades that are designed to meet evolving threat conditions and federal grant requirements. To learn more, visit www.defenselite.com and www.riotlite.com

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