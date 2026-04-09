Senate Resolution 265 Printer's Number 1572

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1572

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

265

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, ROBINSON, DUSH, MASTRIANO, YAW,

ROTHMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA, J. WARD, MARTIN, HUGHES,

HAYWOOD, CULVER, BROOKS AND VOGEL, APRIL 9, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 9, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing April 15, 2026, as "Purple Up! For Military Kids

Day" and the month of April 2026 as the "Month of the

Military Child" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is home to more than 44,000 active duty

service members, Pennsylvania National Guard members and

reservists; and

WHEREAS, Military service does not just fall to service

members, but to their families as well; and

WHEREAS, Many service members deploy knowing they must leave

behind children who depend on them while continuing to serve

their country; and

WHEREAS, More than 37,000 children in this Commonwealth have

at least one parent serving in the Pennsylvania National Guard,

in the reserves or on active duty in the United States Armed

Forces; and

WHEREAS, Nationwide, there are more than 1.6 million military

children who face challenges and share unique experiences

resulting from their parents' military service; and

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