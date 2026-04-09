Senate Resolution 265 Printer's Number 1572
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1572
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
265
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, ROBINSON, DUSH, MASTRIANO, YAW,
ROTHMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA, J. WARD, MARTIN, HUGHES,
HAYWOOD, CULVER, BROOKS AND VOGEL, APRIL 9, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 9, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing April 15, 2026, as "Purple Up! For Military Kids
Day" and the month of April 2026 as the "Month of the
Military Child" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is home to more than 44,000 active duty
service members, Pennsylvania National Guard members and
reservists; and
WHEREAS, Military service does not just fall to service
members, but to their families as well; and
WHEREAS, Many service members deploy knowing they must leave
behind children who depend on them while continuing to serve
their country; and
WHEREAS, More than 37,000 children in this Commonwealth have
at least one parent serving in the Pennsylvania National Guard,
in the reserves or on active duty in the United States Armed
Forces; and
WHEREAS, Nationwide, there are more than 1.6 million military
children who face challenges and share unique experiences
resulting from their parents' military service; and
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