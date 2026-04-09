Senate Resolution 267 Printer's Number 1574
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1574
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
267
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, PENNYCUICK, FARRY, BAKER, LANGERHOLC,
BROWN, CULVER, COSTA, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, KANE, LAUGHLIN,
MALONE, PHILLIPS-HILL, ROBINSON, ROTHMAN, STEFANO, STREET,
TARTAGLIONE, VOGEL AND J. WARD, APRIL 9, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 9, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of April 2026 as "Child Abuse Prevention
Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, An estimated 532,228 children in the United States
were victims of abuse or neglect in 2024, the most-recent year
for which national data is available; and
WHEREAS, In Pennsylvania, 41,070 reports of suspected child
abuse were made in 2024 and 60 children died as a result of
abuse; and
WHEREAS, The General Assembly recognizes the critical role of
mandatory reporters and the importance of timely reporting
suspected child abuse; and
WHEREAS, It is the shared responsibility of parents,
guardians, educators, community members and policymakers to
safeguard the well-being of Pennsylvania's children; and
WHEREAS, Thousands of Pennsylvanians working in schools,
social service agencies, faith-based organizations and community
groups are committed to supporting victims of abuse and
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