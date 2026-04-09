Senate Resolution 267 Printer's Number 1574

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1574 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE RESOLUTION No. 267 Session of 2026 INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, PENNYCUICK, FARRY, BAKER, LANGERHOLC, BROWN, CULVER, COSTA, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, KANE, LAUGHLIN, MALONE, PHILLIPS-HILL, ROBINSON, ROTHMAN, STEFANO, STREET, TARTAGLIONE, VOGEL AND J. WARD, APRIL 9, 2026 REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 9, 2026 A RESOLUTION Designating the month of April 2026 as "Child Abuse Prevention Month" in Pennsylvania. WHEREAS, An estimated 532,228 children in the United States were victims of abuse or neglect in 2024, the most-recent year for which national data is available; and WHEREAS, In Pennsylvania, 41,070 reports of suspected child abuse were made in 2024 and 60 children died as a result of abuse; and WHEREAS, The General Assembly recognizes the critical role of mandatory reporters and the importance of timely reporting suspected child abuse; and WHEREAS, It is the shared responsibility of parents, guardians, educators, community members and policymakers to safeguard the well-being of Pennsylvania's children; and WHEREAS, Thousands of Pennsylvanians working in schools, social service agencies, faith-based organizations and community groups are committed to supporting victims of abuse and 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17

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