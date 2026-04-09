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Senate Resolution 267 Printer's Number 1574

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1574

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

267

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, PENNYCUICK, FARRY, BAKER, LANGERHOLC,

BROWN, CULVER, COSTA, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, KANE, LAUGHLIN,

MALONE, PHILLIPS-HILL, ROBINSON, ROTHMAN, STEFANO, STREET,

TARTAGLIONE, VOGEL AND J. WARD, APRIL 9, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 9, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of April 2026 as "Child Abuse Prevention

Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, An estimated 532,228 children in the United States

were victims of abuse or neglect in 2024, the most-recent year

for which national data is available; and

WHEREAS, In Pennsylvania, 41,070 reports of suspected child

abuse were made in 2024 and 60 children died as a result of

abuse; and

WHEREAS, The General Assembly recognizes the critical role of

mandatory reporters and the importance of timely reporting

suspected child abuse; and

WHEREAS, It is the shared responsibility of parents,

guardians, educators, community members and policymakers to

safeguard the well-being of Pennsylvania's children; and

WHEREAS, Thousands of Pennsylvanians working in schools,

social service agencies, faith-based organizations and community

groups are committed to supporting victims of abuse and

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Senate Resolution 267 Printer's Number 1574

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