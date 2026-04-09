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Senate Resolution 266 Printer's Number 1573

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1573

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

266

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY CULVER, L. WILLIAMS, TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD,

PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, PISCIOTTANO, BROWN, COMITTA,

PENNYCUICK, PICOZZI, CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, COSTA, VOGEL,

FARRY AND KANE, APRIL 9, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 9, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of April 2026 as "Pennsylvania Donate Life

Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The Commonwealth strongly supports organ, tissue and

cornea donation because of its lifesaving and life-enhancing

opportunities; and

WHEREAS, More than 5,700 men, women and children in this

Commonwealth are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant; and

WHEREAS, Nine hundred twelve generous donors from this

Commonwealth gave the gift of life in 2025; and

WHEREAS, Nearly half of all Pennsylvanians have demonstrated

their support of donation by registering as organ, tissue and

cornea donors; and

WHEREAS, One organ, tissue and cornea donor may save up to

eight lives, restore sight to two people and heal the lives of

75 others; and

WHEREAS, People of all ages are considered potential organ,

tissue and cornea donors; and

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Senate Resolution 266 Printer's Number 1573

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