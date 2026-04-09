Senate Resolution 266 Printer's Number 1573
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1573
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
266
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY CULVER, L. WILLIAMS, TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD,
PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, PISCIOTTANO, BROWN, COMITTA,
PENNYCUICK, PICOZZI, CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, COSTA, VOGEL,
FARRY AND KANE, APRIL 9, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 9, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of April 2026 as "Pennsylvania Donate Life
Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The Commonwealth strongly supports organ, tissue and
cornea donation because of its lifesaving and life-enhancing
opportunities; and
WHEREAS, More than 5,700 men, women and children in this
Commonwealth are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant; and
WHEREAS, Nine hundred twelve generous donors from this
Commonwealth gave the gift of life in 2025; and
WHEREAS, Nearly half of all Pennsylvanians have demonstrated
their support of donation by registering as organ, tissue and
cornea donors; and
WHEREAS, One organ, tissue and cornea donor may save up to
eight lives, restore sight to two people and heal the lives of
75 others; and
WHEREAS, People of all ages are considered potential organ,
tissue and cornea donors; and
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