Professor Gal Nahum to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professor Gal Nahum, innovator in environmental technology, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on developing solutions to improve air quality and restore environmental balance through advanced technology.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s Legacy Makers TV website In his episode, Nahum will explore how direct current based filtration technology can contribute to cleaner air and environmental restoration. He breaks down how converting CO2 into clean O2 through an electronic filter can support healthier living conditions and long-term sustainability. Viewers will walk away with a clearer understanding of how innovative thinking can address global environmental challenges.Nahum’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/prof-gal-nahum

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