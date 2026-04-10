Busch Group at interpack 2026: Process Safety and Efficiency for Foodstuffs and Pharmaceuticals

Energy-efficient vacuum technology from Busch Vacuum Solutions for maximum process safety and lower operating costs in the packaging industry. Source: Busch Group

Busch Group at interpack 2026: Solutions for safer processes, reduced downtime, and energy-efficient packaging operations.

MAULBURG, GERMANY, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From May 7 to 13, 2026, at interpack in Düsseldorf, the Busch Group will showcase innovative solutions for increasing efficiency and process safety in the foodstuffs and pharmaceutical industries. Visitors can explore modern vacuum and testing technologies from the Busch Vacuum Solutions and Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions brands in Hall 5, Booth D05.

Robust vacuum technology for harsh processes

DOLPHIN liquid ring vacuum pumps from Busch Vacuum Solutions ensure a stable vacuum supply even under challenging conditions – for example with humidity, vapor or product residues in the pumped medium. Thanks to their operating principle, they are particularly tolerant of changing process requirements and well-suited for reliable continuous operation at high gas loads. They are extremely robust, easy to maintain and highly resistant to vapor and particles. In addition, they require only minimal amounts of fresh water due to their recirculation system and are suitable for clean-in-place processes.

These features make the DOLPHIN the ideal solution for the safe processing of pasty or liquid products such as creams or toothpaste. Users benefit from reduced downtime, low maintenance effort and high system availability.

Energy-efficient rotary vane technology for the packaging industry

With the R5 rotary vane vacuum pump, Busch Vacuum Solutions offers a reliable solution for the foodstuffs and packaging industries. It is compact, robust and ensures reliable vacuum generation even at high cycle rates or with variable packaging formats. Variable speed control allows the pumping speed to be flexibly adapted to demand, resulting in reduced energy consumption and lower operating costs.

Intelligent control systems network multiple vacuum generators into a complete system, automatically provide the required power and enable continuous monitoring of operating statuses. When designed correctly, these systems not only ensure optimal vacuum supply but also make an important contribution to increasing productivity. This enhances system availability and process safety – crucial factors for sensitive products such as foodstuffs, beverages or pharmaceutical packaging.

Testing technologies for package integrity

Package integrity testing is becoming increasingly important, especially in the pharmaceutical and food industries. Based on optical emission spectroscopy, testing technologies from Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions enable highly sensitive detection of even the smallest leaks in non-porous packaging systems, without the need for special tracer gases. The test system uses the existing gas mixture in the cavity of the primary packaging as an analytical gas and delivers precise, quantifiable results for transparent quality assurance — both in the laboratory and on automated production lines.

Digital services increase transparency and availability

Digital service solutions such as OTTO are complementary to the hardware and enable predictive maintenance through the analysis of operating data. This reduces unplanned downtime and improves packaging line efficiency as well as availability in a sustainable way.

At interpack 2026, the Busch Group will present its technologies live in Hall 5, Booth D05. The spectrum ranges from the robust DOLPHIN liquid ring vacuum pumps and the energy-efficient R5 rotary vane vacuum pumps to the highly sensitive testing systems from Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions. All exhibits will illustrate how to increase efficiency and process safety in the foodstuffs and pharmaceutical industries.



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