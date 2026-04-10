China cold chain RFID temperature sensor manufacturer highlighted at LogiMAT

XIAMEN, FUJIAN , CHINA, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the demand for efficient, automated logistics continues to grow across industries such as pharmaceuticals, fresh food, and high-value biologics, real-time environmental monitoring and intelligent asset tracking are becoming critical to supply chain success. At the LogiMAT exhibition, one of the world's leading intralogistics trade fairs, Xminnov Group showcased its cutting-edge China industrial RFID IoT sensors for smart factories —focusing on automation, smart warehouses, and industrial IoT (IIoT)—designed to address the modern challenges of inventory management, product picking, and seamless integration into smart manufacturing environments. These advanced RFID sensors are optimized for real-time data collection, enhancing operational efficiency and enabling smart, data-driven decision-making across logistics and factory operations.The Changing Landscape of Cold Chain and IntralogisticsLogistics are evolving rapidly, with increasing reliance on automation, IoT connectivity, and cold chain management technologies. Industries that rely on temperature-controlled storage and cold chain supply, including food and beverage, frozen products, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology, require advanced monitoring solutions to ensure product quality and compliance. Companies like Xminnov are helping streamline operations by integrating RFID tags, IoT sensors, and environmental monitoring technologies into cold chain warehouses, refrigerated trucks, logistics hubs, and broader cold chain supply networks. These RFID IoT sensors play an essential role in automating inventory management, enhancing product picking accuracy, and ensuring real-time visibility in cold chain operations, especially for smart warehousing and automated logistics.Xminnov’s RFID Solutions for Smart Warehousing and Cold Chain LogisticsAt LogiMAT, Xminnov demonstrated its RFID temperature sensing solutions as part of a broader suite of IoT-based tracking technologies tailored for both smart warehousing and automated cold chain logistics systems. Visitors were able to observe how these high-accuracy RFID sensors enable faster, more reliable product picking, real-time monitoring of perishable goods throughout the cold chain, and enhanced inventory visibility, which are fundamental to modern automated warehouse and cold chain supply management systems.Key Features of Xminnov’s RFID Solutions at LogiMAT:Cold Chain Product Monitoring Across Supply Networks: RFID temperature sensors continuously track environmental conditions in refrigerated storage and transport, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards and safeguarding sensitive products throughout the cold chain supply.Product Picking Automation: RFID sensors enable automated identification and tracking of items, reducing manual intervention and improving picking efficiency.Seamless Integration with Warehouse and Cold Chain Management Platforms: Xminnov’s RFID solutions integrate with WMS and end-to-end cold chain monitoring systems, facilitating smoother inventory and temperature control workflows.Enhanced Inventory Visibility: RFID tags provide real-time updates on stock levels and temperature history, improving accuracy and reducing spoilage or waste in cold chain operations.Non-Line-of-Sight Reading: Unlike barcodes, RFID tags do not require direct line-of-sight, allowing flexible and faster tracking even in high-density cold chain storage or complex warehouse layouts.Durability and Long Service Life: Built to withstand harsh warehouse and refrigerated transport environments, Xminnov’s RFID solutions offer reliable performance across repeated cold chain handling and transport cycles.Integration of IoT and RFID in Cold Chain and Smart LogisticsThe convergence of IoT connectivity, automated material handling systems, and digital twins is reshaping how logistics, cold chain operations, and smart warehousing function. At LogiMAT, Xminnov highlighted how its end-to-end RFID solutions support these changes—from hardware design and data integration to large-scale production and deployment. By providing a complete solution that includes RFID hardware, embedded firmware, and system integration support, Xminnov is a trusted partner for logistics providers aiming to scale their cold chain monitoring, automated picking, and smart warehouse capabilities.End-to-End Customization for Cold Chain and Global Logistics ProvidersUnlike many other RFID manufacturers, Xminnov stands out for its ability to deliver tailored, end-to-end solutions that cater to the unique needs of logistics providers, warehouse operators, and cold chain distributors. At LogiMAT, the company emphasized its customization capabilities—from the design of RFID tags and UHF temperature sensor tags to full integration with cold chain supply management systems. Leveraging in-house R&D, production, and system integration capabilities, Xminnov ensures seamless adoption into automated picking systems, robotic sorting, and AI-powered predictive analytics for cold chain inventory management.Scalability for Large-Scale Cold Chain and Logistics RolloutsWith manufacturing facilities spanning over 120,000 square meters across multiple buildings, including a 10,000-square-meter legacy factory and the newly developed XMINNOV IoT Industrial Park, Xminnov is well-equipped to support high-volume rollouts of RFID solutions for logistics operators, retailers, and manufacturers. This robust infrastructure enables scalable solutions that meet the needs of both pilot projects and large-scale commercial deployments, particularly in cold chain supply, smart warehousing, and automated logistics networks.Future Outlook: RFID IoT Sensors at the Heart of Smart Logistics and Cold Chain ManagementAs the logistics industry increasingly embraces automation, IoT integration, and cold chain monitoring, RFID sensors are poised to play a pivotal role in the future of smart warehouses, temperature-controlled inventory management, and end-to-end cold chain optimization. With Xminnov’s expertise, industry certifications, and strong manufacturing capabilities, the company is ready to meet the growing demand for RFID-based solutions in cold chain operations and general logistics.At LogiMAT, Xminnov reaffirmed its position as a key player in the RFID IoT space, offering innovative solutions designed to meet the challenges of modern logistics—whether for cold chain monitoring, automated warehouses, smart factories, or integrated cold chain supply networks.For more information, visit: Xminnov RFID

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