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FixMold, South Florida's highest-rated mold remediation company, has expanded its proprietary technology stack for residential, commercial and mold remediation

Mold Remediation and Assessments has been in our family for over 3 generations. Now, armed with new technology, we are ready to revolutionize the mold remediation and mold assessment space.” — Abe Katz

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FixMold, South Florida's highest-rated mold removal company and the region's most trusted provider of home mold inspection and commercial mold remediation services, today announced landmark developments that signal a significant expansion of its mission. The continued deployment of an advanced, proprietary technology stack has positioned the company as the most equipped mold remediation provider in the region.MOLD IN SOUTH FLORIDA AFFECTS EVERYONEFlorida's subtropical climate makes persistent humidity, condensation, and water intrusion almost inevitable. Mold growth is common for residential tenants, condominium owners, and commercial landlords alike. It is a recurring challenge that can emerge within 48 hours of any water-damage incident and carries real consequences for indoor air quality, structural integrity, and the health of occupants.Tenants across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties have increasingly raised concerns about mold in rental units, citing persistent health symptoms even after their landlords arrange for basic mold removal. On the landlord side, property managers and investment firms have long sought a single, credentialed partner capable of handling mold inspection, certified mold testing, remediation, and post-remediation verification without the complexity of coordinating multiple vendors.FixMold was built to solve precisely that problem, and its latest announcements take that commitment further than the industry has seen before.TECHNOLOGY: A PROPRIETARY ARSENAL BUILT OVER THREE DECADESLed by Abraham Katz, a third-generation figure in the environmental remediation industry, Fix Mold has developed a suite of exclusive technologies that no other mold remediation company in Florida currently offers under one roof. Every residential, commercial, and marine mold removal project the company undertakes is governed by its 12-Step Signature Process, a standardized protocol developed in 2007 and continuously refined since.Inspection and DetectionInfrared Thermal Imaging: Industrial-grade thermal cameras detect hidden moisture behind walls, under flooring, and in ceiling cavities, enabling the team to map contamination precisely before any work begins. This is a critical step for mold remediation in North Miami Beach high-rises, Pinecrest mold remediation projects in older residential homes, and commercial buildings where hidden water ingress is common.Signature Inspection Devices: FixMold's proprietary diagnostic instruments allow for granular mold mapping that goes well beyond a standard visual inspection. Every licensed mold inspector in Broward and Miami-Dade, deployed by FixMold, carries this equipment as standard.Particle Counter: A precise tool that measures the actual number of airborne spores, giving clear, measurable data on indoor air quality before and after cleaning.Remediation and TreatmentCO2 Dry Ice Blasting Chamber: Invented and manufactured by Mr. Katz, this chamber blasts mold from surfaces using pressurized CO2 dry ice without introducing additional moisture, leaving no secondary waste and causing no surface damage. It is one of the most effective mold removal tools available anywhere in the country.CO2 Cold Fusion: A proprietary treatment method developed in 1993 that uses controlled molecular penetration to neutralize mold colonies at the source, addressing the root of contamination rather than surface-level growth.ULV Particle Fogger: Ultra-low-volume fogging delivers antimicrobial agents deep into porous materials and wall cavities that conventional spraying cannot reach, ensuring thorough coverage across the entire affected area.Electrostatic Disinfection: Electrostatically charged treatment particles wrap around all surfaces from every angle, achieving 360-degree coverage, including behind furniture, inside irregular geometries, and within confined spaces aboard vessels undergoing Miami yacht mold testing and remediation.Hydroxyl Generators: These devices produce hydroxyl radicals to neutralize mold spores and odor compounds in the air and on surfaces without ozone or harsh chemicals. Safe for occupants and pets during operation.UV-C Sterilization: Hospital-grade ultraviolet-C light is deployed post-remediation to eliminate any residual biological contaminants, providing a final layer of verification before the space is cleared.HEPA Filtration and Negative Pressure Containment: During all mold removal work, FixMold establishes sealed containment zones with industrial HEPA air scrubbers operating under negative pressure. This prevents cross-contamination and ensures that spores disturbed during treatment do not migrate to other areas of the property.Marine Mold RemovalFixMold operates a dedicated marine division that launched in 2008. The process begins with comprehensive Miami yacht mold testing using the company's proprietary inspection devices, followed by targeted mold removal across vessel interiors, HVAC systems, and fiberglass hull cavities. Marina managers, private owners, and charter operators throughout South Florida have adopted FixMold as their preferred partner for this highly specialized work.SERVICE COVERAGE ACROSS SOUTH FLORIDAFixMold serves over 100 cities and communities across Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Monroe, Collier, and Lee counties. The company's certified technicians are deployed daily across projects ranging from targeted mold removal in single-family Pinecrest homes to large-scale mold remediation in North Miami Beach apartment complexes and commercial buildings in Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton. Every licensed mold inspector in Broward and Miami-Dade operated by Fix Mold holds Florida State certification, and all remediation work is backed by a 12-month warranty.LOOKING AHEADAbraham Katz, who has spent his career advancing the science and scope of environmental remediation, sees these developments as part of a longer trajectory."Mold remediation has always been about more than cleaning surfaces," Katz says. "It is about restoring safety. For the property, yes, but also for the people who live and work in it. Expanding technical expertise was the logical next step for a company that has always taken that responsibility seriously."About FixMoldFixMold is South Florida's highest-rated mold inspection, mold removal, and mold remediation company, serving residential, commercial, and marine clients across Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Monroe, Collier, and Lee counties. The company holds Florida State Mold Remediation License MRSR2709 and Assessment License MRSA2521.

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