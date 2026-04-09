DMV News You Can Use for April 2026

A Message from DC DMV Director Gabriel Robinson

With the warmer weather here, it's a wonderful time of year to be out and about in the District! As we gear up for spring and summer seasons of travel, we want to remind everyone about the dangers of distracted driving, inform you about some important DC DMV related events and updates and reemphasize the fee update that occurred on March 30, 2026.

Whether you're renewing your license, updating your address, or looking to register your vehicle this Spring, plan ahead for your DMV visit and review our Document Verification Guide prior to coming to a service center. The document verification guide will help you determine which documents you need to complete your transaction in one visit.

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. As more pedestrians are out and about in DC this time of year, it is essential to practice distraction-free driving.

April is also National Donate Life Month! In this month's newsletter and across our service centers, we are encouraging residents to register to become an organ donor and give the gift of life. It's easy, and you can even update your donor status while submitting paperwork for your Real ID, or instantly on the DMV mobile app.

As always, your feedback is important to us. Please write us a letter or join me for the DC DMV Live Chat, scheduled for Thursday, May 7 at 12 p.m. For a full hour, our team will respond in real time to any of your DMV related questions. Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Stay safe, DC!

DMV News You Can Use - April 2026