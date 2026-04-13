IPD Launches Piston Kits and Ring Sets for Caterpillar® C6.6

IPD introduces piston kits and ring sets for Caterpillar® C6.6 engines, built for durability, performance, and reliable operation in construction equipment.

This expansion reflects our continued focus on supporting the construction industry with reliable, high-quality engine parts.” — Michael Badar, President of IPD

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPD (Industrial Parts Depot, LLC), a global leader in aftermarket heavy-duty engine components, announces the expansion of its product line for Caterpillar® C6.6 series engines with the introduction of new piston kits and ring sets. This latest release strengthens IPD’s growing coverage for mid-size construction equipment and brings customers closer to a complete in-frame engine solution.

The Caterpillar® C6.6 engine is widely used in construction equipment such as excavators, wheel loaders, and dozers. With this expansion, IPD continues to support the machines that power today’s job sites by delivering reliable, precision-engineered components designed for durability and performance.

IPD’s new piston kits are built for strength, thermal stability, and long service life in demanding diesel environments. Each kit includes an aluminum alloy piston with a graphite-coated skirt, along with a piston pin, complete ring set, and retainers to support consistent performance and reduced wear. The new ring sets are designed for strong sealing, effective oil control, and long-term durability, helping maintain engine efficiency and reliability over time.

In addition to piston kits and ring sets, IPD continues to expand its C6.6 component coverage with valvetrain parts, including intake and exhaust valves, valve guides, valve seats, springs, and locks. These components are engineered to deliver reliable operation and support efficient combustion in heavy-duty applications.

“This expansion reflects our continued focus on supporting the construction industry with reliable, high-quality engine parts,” said Michael Badar, President of IPD. “By adding piston kits and ring sets for the C6.6 platform, we’re helping our customers maintain performance, reduce downtime, and keep equipment working in demanding environments.”

IPD plans to further expand its C6.6 offering with complete in-frame and out-of-frame rebuild kits, along with additional components to support full engine overhauls. For more information about IPD’s Caterpillar® C6.6 engine components, visit IPDParts.com or contact their customer support team.

About IPD

Established in 1955, IPD (Industrial Parts Depot, LLC) is a trusted manufacturer of industrial parts and serves a diverse range of industries, including on-highway, construction, oil and gas, power generation, marine, and more. IPD provides the heavy-duty engine market with quality and innovative parts to extend the equipment's life and performance, while providing value and improving the bottom line. IPD customers can rely on exceptional customer service and superior support anywhere in the world. IPD's product line includes diesel and natural gas replacement engine parts for Caterpillar®, Cummins®, Detroit Diesel®, and Waukesha® engine applications. For more information, visit IPDParts.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.