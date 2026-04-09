A.R. Rahman LIVE with 55-piece orchestra!

A.R. Rahman LIVE in Toronto

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for an unforgettable musical journey led by the visionary A. R. Rahman, whose genre-defying sound has captivated audiences around the world, at Toronto’s Meridian Hall, May 14, 2026, and May 15, 2026.From the very first note, audiences will be swept into the cinematic beauty of the iconic Bombay Theme from Bombay, a haunting, emotional masterpiece that has become one of Rahman’s most recognizable works. The program also features the deeply spiritual and transcendent Khwaja Mere Khwaja from Jodhaa Akbar, alongside the lush, romantic Tere Bina from Guru.Fans of Rahman’s early groundbreaking work will be thrilled to hear Cry of Rose (Kaadhal Rojave) from Roja, a piece that helped redefine Indian film music for a global audience.Complementing these beloved works are powerful contemporary compositions by dynamic young composer Rushil Ranjan, whose evocative pieces like Awakening, Yare Man, and Candles / Soul Escape bring a fresh, dynamic energy to the stage.The evening also showcases Rahman’s masterful fusion of classical Indian traditions and modern orchestration in works like Raga Dance and The Canyon, creating a soundscape that is both timeless and thrillingly new.At the heart of the program is the world premiere of Rangreza रंगरेज़ा, a brand-new collaboration by Rahman and Ranjan. This electrifying new work promises to be a defining highlight of the performance.This is more than a concert. It’s a sweeping celebration of sound, spirit, and storytelling, where beloved cinematic scores meet bold new creations in a truly once-in-a-lifetime live experience.Tickets & more information: www.tolive.com

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