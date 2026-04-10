Mike Guldin’s ‘While I Can’ Captures a Career in Real Time

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Real players, real room—While I Can captures roots music without compromise.

At its core, While I Can is about timing—creative, personal, and musical. It’s a record made with intention, not urgency” — Blue Sky Tunes

NASHVILLE , TN, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Guldin’s new album While I Can isn’t chasing trends. It’s capturing it's moment on global radio charts and with critical music reviewers.

Produced by Grammy-winning musician and producer Kevin McKendree at Rock House in Franklin, Tennessee, the record leans into restraint—live feel, minimal polish, and performances that prioritize honesty over perfection. Guldin, known for his roots-driven songwriting and road-tested delivery, approached While I Can with a clear intent: document the songs as they exist now, not as they might be refined later. The result is a record that feels immediate and unforced, anchored by players who understand space, groove, and the weight of a well-placed note.

McKendree’s production avoids overbuilding. Instead, it frames the songs—letting dynamics, phrasing, and interplay carry the record. It’s a deliberate contrast to modern production norms and a reminder of what draws listeners to American roots music in the first place. At its core, While I Can is about timing—creative, personal, and musical. It’s a record made with intention, not urgency.

The album is now available on all major streaming platforms, http://mikeguldin.com and http://qualifiedrecords.com/mike-guldin

1. Drivin' Rain 03:49

2. Heartbreak in Disguise 03:56

3. Let It Shine 03:41

4. Always A Woman 03:53

5. Luck Runs Dry 03:36

6. Placencia Nights 03:28

7. Goin' Back to Memphis 04:30

8. When the Bills Come Due 02:41

9. Oh, Lonesome Me 03:35

10. Roll Chattahoochee Roll 03:02

11. Deadwood 02:50

12. Down the Hatch 03:13

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