Rad Web Hosting Doubles New York City Network Capacity to Meet Surging Demand Rad Web Hosting is a leading provider of cloud services. Rad Web Hosting has been a leading provider of websites, hosting, cloud and dedicated server hosting since 2014.

Rad Web Hosting today announced a major expansion of its New York City network infrastructure, doubling its capacity to meet rapidly increasing demand.

By doubling our NYC network capacity, we’re not just keeping up with demand—we’re staying ahead of it. This expansion ensures our clients have the resources they need to grow without limits.” — Scott Claeys, CEO of Rad Web Hosting

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rad Web Hosting today announced a major expansion of its New York City network infrastructure, doubling its capacity to meet rapidly increasing demand for high-performance, low-latency hosting solutions.Driven by continued growth in enterprise workloads, SaaS platforms, and latency-sensitive applications, the expansion reinforces Rad Web Hosting’s commitment to delivering scalable, reliable infrastructure in one of the world’s most critical connectivity hubs.Strategic Expansion in a Critical MarketNew York City remains one of the most important interconnection points in North America, serving as a key gateway for financial services, media, and global enterprise traffic. Over the past 12 months, Rad Web Hosting has experienced a significant surge in demand from customers requiring ultra-low latency access to East Coast markets.To address this demand, Rad Web Hosting has:Doubled total network capacity within its NYC footprintExpanded upstream transit and peering relationships for improved redundancy and performanceDeployed additional high-performance compute nodes optimized for VPS and dedicated workloadsEnhanced internal routing architecture to reduce latency and improve packet delivery efficiencyThis expansion ensures customers can scale seamlessly without compromising performance, even during peak traffic periods.Built for Performance, Engineered for GrowthThe newly expanded NYC network is designed to support a wide range of high-demand use cases, including:Financial trading platforms requiring millisecond-level latencyHigh-traffic web applications and SaaS platformsContent delivery and streaming servicesEnterprise VPN and secure remote access environmentsBy doubling capacity, Rad Web Hosting has eliminated previous resource constraints and positioned its NYC infrastructure for continued growth throughout 2026 and beyond.Improved Redundancy and ReliabilityIn addition to increased capacity, the expansion introduces enhanced fault tolerance and uptime assurances:Multi-homed network design across diverse Tier-1 carriersImproved BGP routing optimization for faster failover and route efficiencyGreater geographic resilience within the NYC metro areaThese improvements translate directly into higher availability and more consistent performance for mission-critical workloads.Commitment to Customer Experience“Our customers rely on us for performance they can trust—especially in high-demand markets like New York City,” said a spokesperson for Rad Web Hosting. “By doubling our NYC network capacity, we’re not just keeping up with demand—we’re staying ahead of it. This expansion ensures our clients have the resources they need to grow without limits.”Immediate AvailabilityThe expanded NYC infrastructure is now fully operational and available to both new and existing customers. Clients can deploy cloud and VPS servers in New York City within the upgraded environment immediately, with no service interruptions.About Rad Web HostingRad Web Hosting is a leading provider of fully-managed VPS hosting , dedicated servers, and cloud infrastructure solutions. Known for its performance-driven architecture and customer-first approach, Rad Web Hosting empowers businesses worldwide with scalable, secure, and high-availability hosting environments.

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