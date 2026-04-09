Rad Web Hosting Doubles New York City Network Capacity to Meet Surging Demand
Rad Web Hosting today announced a major expansion of its New York City network infrastructure, doubling its capacity to meet rapidly increasing demand.
Driven by continued growth in enterprise workloads, SaaS platforms, and latency-sensitive applications, the expansion reinforces Rad Web Hosting’s commitment to delivering scalable, reliable infrastructure in one of the world’s most critical connectivity hubs.
Strategic Expansion in a Critical Market
New York City remains one of the most important interconnection points in North America, serving as a key gateway for financial services, media, and global enterprise traffic. Over the past 12 months, Rad Web Hosting has experienced a significant surge in demand from customers requiring ultra-low latency access to East Coast markets.
To address this demand, Rad Web Hosting has:
Doubled total network capacity within its NYC footprint
Expanded upstream transit and peering relationships for improved redundancy and performance
Deployed additional high-performance compute nodes optimized for VPS and dedicated workloads
Enhanced internal routing architecture to reduce latency and improve packet delivery efficiency
This expansion ensures customers can scale seamlessly without compromising performance, even during peak traffic periods.
Built for Performance, Engineered for Growth
The newly expanded NYC network is designed to support a wide range of high-demand use cases, including:
Financial trading platforms requiring millisecond-level latency
High-traffic web applications and SaaS platforms
Content delivery and streaming services
Enterprise VPN and secure remote access environments
By doubling capacity, Rad Web Hosting has eliminated previous resource constraints and positioned its NYC infrastructure for continued growth throughout 2026 and beyond.
Improved Redundancy and Reliability
In addition to increased capacity, the expansion introduces enhanced fault tolerance and uptime assurances:
Multi-homed network design across diverse Tier-1 carriers
Improved BGP routing optimization for faster failover and route efficiency
Greater geographic resilience within the NYC metro area
These improvements translate directly into higher availability and more consistent performance for mission-critical workloads.
Commitment to Customer Experience
“Our customers rely on us for performance they can trust—especially in high-demand markets like New York City,” said a spokesperson for Rad Web Hosting. “By doubling our NYC network capacity, we’re not just keeping up with demand—we’re staying ahead of it. This expansion ensures our clients have the resources they need to grow without limits.”
Immediate Availability
The expanded NYC infrastructure is now fully operational and available to both new and existing customers. Clients can deploy cloud and VPS servers in New York City within the upgraded environment immediately, with no service interruptions.
About Rad Web Hosting
Rad Web Hosting is a leading provider of fully-managed VPS hosting, dedicated servers, and cloud infrastructure solutions. Known for its performance-driven architecture and customer-first approach, Rad Web Hosting empowers businesses worldwide with scalable, secure, and high-availability hosting environments.
Ron Williams
Rad Web Hosting
+1 866-844-4908
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