BFJ Digital Urges Shift to Profit-Based Ad Metrics for 2026

BFJ Digital

ROAS tells you how much revenue your ads generate, but POAS—Profit on Ad Spend—reveals how much money you actually keep.” — Hardeep Gill, Performance Media Specialist at BFJ Digital

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BFJ Digital, a leading performance marketing and data analytics agency, has issued an advisory to the Australian retail sector regarding a systemic flaw in digital advertising measurement. The agency warns that a singular reliance on Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) is driving a trend of “profitless growth,” where businesses appear successful on digital dashboards while facing shrinking bank balances.The Structural Flaw in Modern ReportingFor over a decade, ROAS has served as the primary benchmark for digital marketing success. However, as global inflation, rising shipping costs, and platform fees compress margins, this top-line metric has become increasingly deceptive. Because ROAS only calculates gross revenue against ad spend, it ignores the critical variables that determine actual business survival: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS), return rates, and logistical overhead.“ROAS tells you how much revenue your ads generate, but POAS—Profit on Ad Spend—reveals how much money you actually keep,” states Hardeep Gill, Performance Media Specialist at BFJ Digital.Retailers with record-breaking ROAS figures may actually be losing money on a per-order basis. In the current economic climate, chasing revenue without accounting for margin is a high-risk strategy.Transitioning to POAS for 2026 SurvivalThe shift toward Profit on Ad Spend (POAS) requires a sophisticated integration of a company’s back-end financial data with its front-end marketing platforms. This technical bridge allows advertising algorithms to optimise for bottom-line contribution rather than just transaction volume.According to BFJ Digital’s analysis , the benefits of moving to a profit-based model include:• Automated Margin Protection: Systems automatically scale back advertising on low-margin or high-return items.• True Contribution Tracking: Distinguishing between “recycled” revenue from existing customers and high-value profit from new acquisitions.• Algorithmic Efficiency: Feeding actual profit data back into Google and Meta to “train” AI models to find buyers with higher lifetime value.The Demand for Commercial TruthThis advisory is part of a broader push by BFJ Digital to move away from vanity metrics and toward absolute accountability. The agency asserts that the standards for high-performance digital businesses have shifted. To remain competitive through 2026, the foundational architecture of a business must link every digital dollar spent to an actual, realised profit.About BFJ DigitalBFJ Digital is a data-led digital marketing and transformation agency based in Brisbane, Australia. With 17 years of industry experience, the agency specialises in the intersection of technical infrastructure and commercial growth. As a verified partner for Google, HubSpot, and Salesforce, BFJ Digital provides the strategic oversight required to turn marketing data into sustainable profit.For more information on transitioning to POAS or to request a digital performance audit, visit https://bfj.digital/

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