Clayton Lake: A Desert Lake Like No Other

By Dela Joyner

North Area Public Information Specialist

Just 12 miles northwest of the small border town of Clayton, New Mexico, sits a truly unique destination: Clayton Lake State Park and its renowned Dinosaur Trackway. Known for combining desert landscapes, exceptional fishing and a glimpse into prehistoric history, Clayton Lake has recently undergone significant ecological upgrades. Over the past two years, the New Mexico Department of Wildlife completed a large-scale habitat enhancement project at Clayton Lake aimed at improving conditions for largemouth bass, channel catfish, flathead catfish and walleye. This winter, crews from the Department’s Fisheries Management Division installed large concrete structures known as reef balls. These are domed, Swiss cheese-like forms designed to create complex underwater habitats. These structures are intended to increase the natural reproduction of largemouth bass while also providing cover for other sportfish species.



In addition to reef balls, crews installed a variety of other habitat features, including catfish boxes, bass condos, submerged logs, and other complex structures. These features create refuge habitat for young bluegill, catfish, and largemouth bass, helping them avoid predators as they grow. “We also stock 5-to-7-inch largemouth bass into Clayton Lake annually to bolster largemouth bass numbers, and the habitat structures should help those stocked fish survive as well,” said warmwater fisheries supervisor Edward Enriquez.

Spawning structures such as bass condos and catfish boxes provide the right conditions for adult catfish and largemouth bass to lay eggs and successfully raise their young. These structures also offer cover for male bass and catfish as they guard eggs and fry. In total, 335 structures were placed throughout the lake “The catfish boxes provide spawning substrate for channel catfish and flathead catfish. Juvenile catfish and sunfish can also use the complex habitat structures,” Enriquez said. “The bass condos provide spawning substrate for adult bass, while the surrounding habitat offers refuge for juvenile largemouth bass. Fathead fortresses provide cover for forage fish such as sunfish, minnows, and shiners.”

This habitat enhancement is expected to further strengthen the fishery at Clayton Lake, which is designated as one of New Mexico’s trophy bass waters. These added structures will improve spawning success and provide protection from predators, helping build a more self‑sustaining bass population that relies less on annual stocking. Beyond the ecological benefits, the new habitats also offer anglers clear targets to fish making for a more enjoyable and productive day on the water.