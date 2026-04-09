DOH JOINS GLOBAL OUTBREAK ALERT AND RESPONSE NETWORK

Posted on Apr 8, 2026 in Newsroom

HONOLULU —The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) has joined an international partnership established by the World Health Organization to improve the ability to respond to public health emergencies worldwide.

The Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN) includes more than 300 technical institutions and networks around the world, including laboratories, humanitarian organizations, public health institutions and regional technical networks. GOARN provides rapid, coordinated technical assistance to countries experiencing public health events such as disease outbreaks, food safety and zoonosis.

“The state of Hawaiʻi recognizes the importance of global coordination in detecting and responding to emerging public health threats,” said Governor Josh Green. “As a premier international travel destination, Hawaiʻi occupies a strategic position at the crossroads of Asia, the Pacific, and the continental United States. It is certainly in Hawaiʻi’s interest to help safeguard the health and well-being of our neighbors and frequent visitors to our islands.”

DOH brings to GOARN its unique capacity to respond to public health crises in geographically isolated areas across the Pacific. DOH has developed extensive technical expertise in surveillance and risk assessment, laboratory testing and diagnostics, as well as emergency response, all in the complex environment of multiple islands, cultures and international jurisdictions.

“We welcome the opportunity to become a member of GOARN,” said DOH Director Dr. Kenneth Fink. “This will allow us to be more informed about potential threats in order to better protect the health for residents and visitors in the state and to offer our assistance when needed, particularly to others in the Pacific.”

DOH was notified of its membership in GOARN on March 19.

For more information on GOARN, visit https://goarn.who.int/



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