Maryland Fishing Report – April 8

April 8, 2026

Eason Feng caught this large rainbow trout while fishing in the Patuxent River and catching this large rainbow trout. Photo courtesy of Xiaoying Liu The spring weather invites all to enjoy the outdoors as the Maryland landscape blossoms and waters warm. It provides a perfect mix for relaxing fishing at your favorite spot. Trout fishing is often at the top of the list for freshwater anglers during April and the hatchery crews are doing their best to ensure good fishing experiences. Anglers can receive trout stocking updates and newsletters about Maryland Department of Natural Resources activities and information by signing up for our email subscription service. This is a valuable service to all anglers and outdoor enthusiasts. DNR also invites anglers to participate in the volunteer angler surveys. ​Here is your chance to directly help with fisheries management. The information you provide is essential in understanding valuable species and helps scientists and fishery managers monitor harvest and catch data. ​Explore the angler survey webpage and record your fishing experiences.

Forecast Summary: April 8 – April 14:

Maryland Bay waters are heating up for gamefish moving up the Chesapeake Bay to spawn. As reported from the buoys, main Bay surface and river mouth water temperatures are now in the low to mid 50s. Smaller rivers and streams temperatures are holding in the upper 40s to low 50s. However, smaller streams and downwind areas on a sunny day will warm faster and will often hold water temperatures near low 60s. Such areas in low salinity areas will continue to be prime areas to look for white perch (optimum spawning temperatures between 54 degrees and 57 degrees) and hickory shad (about 55 degrees to 65 degrees) as they move up to the downstream portion of rivers and prepare to spawn in the next couple of weeks in Maryland waters. Striped bass are moving to spawning areas and spawning (about 57 degrees to 66 degrees) in low salinity (0 to 2ppt) portions of the Bay and tidal rivers. Expect average flows for most Maryland rivers and streams. Expect average clarity for most Maryland portions of the Bay and rivers. However, expect reduced water clarity from algal blooms on the Potomac River near the Wicomico, Back, and Gunpowder rivers. To see the latest water clarity conditions on NOAA satellite maps, check Eyes on the Bay Satellite Maps. There will be above average tidal currents on Monday and Tuesday as a result of the April 17 new moon. For more detailed and up-to-date fishing conditions in your area of the Bay, be sure to check out Eyes on the Bay’s Click Before You Cast. Upper Chesapeake Bay

Owen Stewart holds a large striped bass he caught at the mouth of the Bush River for a quick picture before releasing it. Photo courtesy of Owen Stewart Catch-and-release fishing for striped bass is legal in the Chesapeake Bay below a line drawn from Abby Point to Worton Point in the upper Bay. The waters above that line are closed to Catch-and-release fishing for striped bass. The area around the Susquehanna Flats is a designated spawning area, where striped bass will be spawning shortly. Catch-and-release striped bass anglers are trolling large tandem rigged bucktail and sassy shads with good luck in the upper bay region this week. The channel edges often hold the most promise and locating schools of menhaden can hold the key to success. Jigging with large soft plastic jigs is also a popular way to fish. Hickory shad have been reported in the lower Susquehanna River, near the mouth of Deer Creek, the dam pool, and up Octoraro Creek. Small flashy spoons in gold or silver have been very popular lures to use as are shad darts. Preferred colors can vary from day to day based on sunshine and water clarity. Blue catfish can be found in all the region’s tidal rivers and out in the Bay south to the Bay Bridge. The largest blue cats can be found at the mouth of the Susquehanna River and Conowingo Dam pool, the lower Chester River, and out in the Bay. The point that locals call “the rip” at Sandy Point State Park is an excellent spot to fish for blue catfish with medium duty surf fishing gear. Cut bait is a very popular bait to use and non-offset circle hooks are urged due to the presence of striped bass in the region. Bait in the form of chicken liver, marinated chicken breast, hot dogs, and even Spam can work as bait. The plastic Loofa sponge that is most likely hanging in your shower is great for holding soft baits on a circle hook. Just snip off a section, place soft bait in the net pouch, and secure around the hook with a small rubber band. No more chicken liver flying off the hook when you cast or getting sucked off the hook. White perch are being found in the upper sections of many of the region’s tidal rivers. The Chester, Sassafras, Bush, Gunpower, and Magothy rivers are good places to look for spawning runs of white perch. Small jig heads in the 1/16 to 1/8 size range tipped with a grass shrimp, lip-hooked minnow, or a piece of bloodworm are a very popular way to fish for white perch.

Middle Bay

James McNeilly quickly shows off a big striped bass he caught from shore before releasing it. Photo courtesy of James McNeilly Anglers wishing to practice catch-and-release fishing for striped bass in the middle Bay will be trolling along the steep channel edges of the shipping channel. Anglers will be limited to six lines when trolling, lures must be barbless and no stinger hooks. Jigging with large soft plastics will also be popular. Schools of menhaden are reported in the region, and they will be important when trying to locate striped bass. Fishing from shore is a good option for many anglers. The striped bass have been actively spawning in the Choptank River above the Dover Bridge and for more than a week. Water temperatures are approximately 60 degrees in the Choptank River. Many of these striped bass will be exiting the Choptank River towards the end of the month. Anglers are reminded that the Choptank River is closed to catch-and-release fishing. The striped bass are under a lot of stress and catch-and-release in these low salinity waters can be a major problem for the spawning striped bass. White perch have moved up the Choptank River to Red Bridges and are providing good fishing through much of the upper Choptank. The Tuckahoe also has spawning populations of white perch. Small jig heads rigged with grass shrimp, a lip hooked minnow, a piece of minnow or bloodworm are good choices to fish for white perch. Blue catfish and channel catfish are active in the Choptank River this week from the town of Choptank up to Denton. The Tuckahoe also has a lot of channel catfish and blue catfish up to Hillsboro. Cut baits or scented baits are good choices to use on a 8/0 or 9/0 non-offset circle hook on a sliding sinker rig. The channel edges and deeper outside bends of the river are good places to fish.

Lower Bay

Master Angler Jim Frazetti holds up a whopper-sized striped bass for a quick picture before releasing her back into the Bay. Photo courtesy of Jim Frazetti Striped bass anglers looking for catch-and-release opportunities in the lower Bay have plenty of options. The steep edges of the shipping channel hold promise for anglers trolling tandem large bucktails and sassy shads. There are schools of large menhaden in the region, and they will often be swept along the steeper channel edges by swift currents and the target of large striped bass. Anglers are also reporting striped bass moving through the shallower waters, perhaps seeking warmer water temperatures. Casting large lures during the evening hours can offer shore bound anglers a chance at some of the catch-and-release action. Anglers should be prepared to release fish properly and quickly. This means releasing the fish in the water is best. If a picture must be taken, make sure someone is ready with a camera and rubber landing net. Hold the fish horizontally and make it quick. A refresher on the best catch-and-release practices can be found on the DNR website. Jigging is another popular way to catch and release striped bass this week when fish can be spotted on depth finders suspended under schools of menhaden or channel edges. The Potomac River is open to catch-and-release and offers numerous opportunities. Hickory shad continue to be found in the Potomac River below Little Falls and the Mason Branch of Mattawoman Creek. Small flashy spoons and shad darts cast near current breaks and channels are a fun way to enjoy this Catch-and-release fishery. The first American shad are reported near Fletcher’s Landing this week. Maryland anglers must purchase a District of Columbia fishing license to fish above the DC side of the line. The white perch spawning runs in the Patuxent, Potomac, Nanticoke, Wicomico, and Pocomoke rivers continue this week and there is plenty of good fishing. The large female white perch are reported to be in the spawning reaches. The most popular way to fish for them is by casting small 1/16 to 1/8 jig heads tipped with grass shrimp, lip-hooked small minnows. Pieces of minnow or bloodworm and allowed to sink close to the bottom and worked in an arch as the current sweeps the jig down current. There are plenty of good fishing opportunities for blue catfish this week in the tidal Potomac, Patuxent, Nanticoke, Wicomico, and Pocomoke rivers. Cut bait is a very popular bait, but scented baits will work well also.

Freshwater Fishing

Nathan Lawson caught this big Channa recently at Blackwater. Photo courtesy of Nathan Lawson Trout fishing remains one of the most popular freshwater fishing activities this month as hatchery crews and biologists continue to stock a variety of trout management waters. These waters are spread mostly through the central and western regions through the month of April. Marginal waters in the eastern and southern regions will see fewer stockings as waters warm to levels not conducive to trout survival. The latest stocking and location maps can be found on the DNR trout stocking website. Smallmouth bass are active in the upper Potomac River, Deep Creek Lake, and the lower Susquehanna River. Casting a mix of swimbaits, tubes, and crankbaits near current breaks, underwater ledges and steep rocky drop-offs. Fishing for largemouth bass is as good as it gets this week. The largemouth bass are actively feeding in transitional depths between the shallowest waters to the deeper waters. They can be found near emerging grass beds, sunken wood and feeder creek mouths. Prime locations are the Susquehanna Flats, the upper sections of the Bay’s tidal rivers and creeks, and the reservoirs and ponds spread across the Maryland landscape. Spinnerbaits, lipless crankbaits, jerkbaits, and a variety of soft plastics are all excellent lures to use. The waters in the upper sections of the tidal rivers and tidal creeks are warming, and anglers are starting to catch Chesapeake Channa (northern snakeheads) in the afternoon hours on the sunny shorelines where waters are warmer. White paddletails are the most popular lure to cast and large minnows under a popping cork or bobber are also an excellent choice. Fishing for crappie continues to be good this month when fishing near deeper submerged structure in the form of sunken brush, fallen treetops, marina docks and bridge piers. The popular choice for them is a small minnow under a slip bobber. Small lures and bladed marabou jigs are fun ways to cover water when searching for crappie. Chain pickerel can still be found holding near sunken wood or emerging grass beds. The grass beds have not grown to the extent that chain pickerel will move into heavy cover which is typical during the warmer months. Paddletails and spinners are popular lures.

Atlantic Ocean and Coastal Bays

Photo by James Kouleps, courtesy of Scott Lenox Water temperatures in the Ocean City area are still in the 40s but anglers are beginning to see some welcomed fish move into the area. Surf anglers are catching a few black drum on sand fleas or clams. Unfortunately, clearnose skates and dogfish are a big part of the mix too. Tautog are moving inshore to the jetties, bulkheads, and bridge piers in and around the Ocean City Inlet. As usual there are fish that don’t meet the 16-inch minimum, but there are enough that are legal to take some home for dinner. Sand fleas and pieces of crab are the most popular baits. Flounder are moving through the inlet and headed to the warmer back bay waters. The channels leading from the inlet are popular places to drift along with a variety of baits. Squid strips and Gulp baits on bottom rigs with spinner blades are popular. Fishing for striped bass at the Route 90 and Verrazzano bridge piers has been a fun catch-and-release experience for anglers. Most of the striped bass being caught measure just under the 28-inch minimum, but occasionally one will. Paddletails tend to be the most popular lure being used. Anglers venturing out the Ocean City Inlet are finding tautog on many of the inshore wreck and reef sites as well as flounder. The flounder are also being found on some inshore lumps and shoals.

“No life is so happy and so pleasant as the life of the well-govern’d angler.” – Izaak Walton

Maryland Fishing Report is written and compiled by Keith Lockwood, fisheries biologist with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The Forecast Summary is written by Tidewater Ecosystem Assessment Director Tom Parham.

A reminder to all Maryland anglers, please participate in DNR’s Volunteer Angler Surveys. This allows citizen scientists to contribute valuable data to the monitoring and management of several important fish species.