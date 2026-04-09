Altek Business Systems: Why Linking IT and Print Security is the New Business Imperative

Regional technology leader bridges gap between office hardware and network security to eliminate overlooked vulnerabilities across Pennsylvania and New Jersey

TELFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altek Business Systems, a provider of business technology solutions, is emphasizing the significance of its integrated framework that combines Managed Print Services (MPS) and Managed IT. This unified approach is designed to streamline operational efficiency and harden cybersecurity for small to mid-sized enterprises across Eastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey.

One Team, Total Security

As office environments become more connected, networked printers have emerged as frequently overlooked security vulnerabilities. Altek’s focus on bringing Managed IT and Print together addresses three primary risks facing local businesses:

- Sneaky Entry Points: Hackers often use the weaker security of a printer to get into a network and then jump over to more sensitive files and bank data.

- Privacy Rules: New privacy laws demand that data stay encrypted. A document left sitting in a printer tray or an unsecured digital file is a major legal risk.

- The Multi-Vendor Headache: When one company handles IT and another handles printers, things break and both sides point fingers. A unified approach puts one team in charge of everything.

Beyond Security: Making Tech Work for You

By having one team monitor the entire tech stack 24/7/365, businesses can enjoy:

1. Proactive Fixes: Fixing a machine before it breaks and stops your workflow.

2. Clearer Budgeting: Knowing exactly what you are spending on technology without hidden costs.

3. Simplicity: Ensuring every device follows the same security rules automatically, so your staff doesn't have to.

"By unifying managed print and IT, businesses can eliminate the silos that often lead to security gaps," said Nicholas Cataldi, IT Sales Specialist at Altek Business Systems. "Our goal is to provide a single point of accountability for a company's entire digital and physical document infrastructure."

Evidence in the Modern Office

The shift toward a unified model is driven by a significant rise in IoT-related security breaches within office environments. Altek addresses these threats through the integration of Network Cybersecurity with workflow document management, supported by local experts in Greater Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey.

For more information, visit:

Managed IT Services: www.altekimaging.com/managed-it

Print Management: www.altekimaging.com/print-management

Print Solutions: www.altekimaging.com/print-solutions

About Altek Business Systems

Founded in 1991, Altek Business Systems is a technology solutions provider serving businesses and organizations across eastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey. With a focus on managed IT, cybersecurity, and print solutions, Altek helps organizations improve operational efficiency, protect critical data, and align technology with long-term business objectives. Known for its responsive, local support and strategic expertise, Altek partners with customers to deliver secure, reliable, and scalable technology solutions. Learn more at www.altekimaging.com

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