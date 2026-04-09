RangeView® Named 'Climate Intelligence Solution of the Year' in 2026 CleanTech Breakthrough Awards

Developed by Envu, the platform uses satellite analytics and machine learning to enable early detection and precise control of invasive weeds across rangelands

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Envu, a global environmental science company providing forward-thinking innovations that protect and enhance the health of environments around the world, announced today that its RangeViewdigital platform has been named “Climate Intelligence Solution of the Year” in the 2026 CleanTech Breakthrough Awards.Rangelands across the western United States and beyond are increasingly affected by invasive annual grasses, degraded forage, and uneven pasture productivity. Traditional land management approaches rely heavily on manual observation and on-the-ground scouting, which is time-intensive, labor-constrained, and difficult to scale. These limitations delay response, increase emissions associated with repeated site visits, and allow invasive species to spread before they can be addressed effectively.RangeView breaks through the CleanTech market by transforming how large-scale rangelands are monitored and managed. The platform provides ranchers and land managers with a data-driven, landscape-wide view of their land, enabling earlier detection of invasive plant species, more targeted intervention, and more responsible stewardship across vast, complex environments.Powered by satellite imagery and machine learning, in collaboration with Satelytics, a geospatial analytics partner, the decision-support platform brings together land, pasture and livestock management insights in a single dashboard.“RangeView was built to help Range & Pasture customers address complex challenges by shifting management from broad assumption to evidence-based intervention,” said Craig Hossfeld, Product Manager, Envu U.S. Range & Pasture. “By mapping invasive species such as cheatgrass and ventenata at landscape scale, it enables users to identify problem areas sooner and implement targeted treatment strategies, including use of Rejuvraherbicide where appropriate, to mitigate long-term economic and ecological impacts.”The climate relevance of this approach is increasingly clear. Recent peer-reviewed research conducted by scientists from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and Envu, and published in a Nature Portfolio journal, has shown that invasive annual grasses can drive soil carbon losses of more than 40% and significantly increase wildfire frequency and severity across western rangelands.“Early, landscape-scale detection and intervention are critical to preventing the spread of invasive annual grasses and the resulting impacts on soil carbon and wildfire risk,” said Bernard Jacqmin, Chief Innovation and Regulatory Officer. “At Envu, innovation starts with understanding our customers’ challenges and exploring every possible pathway to solve them—through chemistry and beyond, increasingly including digital tools. RangeView is a strong example of how this approach delivers practical, scalable solutions that help customers make better decisions and create lasting environmental impact.”RangeView also includes grazing management capabilities designed to support planning and decision-making. The platform integrates with tools such as CERES Tags to help ranchers better understand herd performance and inform management decisions as part of a more holistic land stewardship approach.To date, RangeView has analyzed more than one million acres using satellite-based invasive species detection, reflecting real-world application across a range of operational deployments, including both pilot and scaled implementations.The CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program is conducted by CleanTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout climate and clean technology companies, products and services around the globe.“RangeView represents a CleanTech breakthrough by applying climate intelligence to one of the world’s largest and most under-digitized land systems,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, CleanTech Breakthrough. “By combining satellite analytics, strategic partnerships, and precision intervention, the platform enables timely action, supports biodiversity restoration and land health, improves pasture management, and helps reduce the cascading environmental impacts of invasive species. It’s our pleasure to award RangeView ‘Climate Intelligence Solution of the Year!’”Learn more about RangeView at rangeview.envu.com About EnvuEnvu was founded in 2022, a company built on years of environmental science experience, for the sole purpose of advancing healthy environments for everyone, everywhere. Envu offers dedicated services in: Professional Pest Management, Forestry, Ornamentals, Golf, Industrial Vegetation Management, Lawn & Landscape, Mosquito Management, and Range & Pasture. Envu collaborates with customers to design innovative solutions that meet their requirements today and well into the future. The Envu portfolio consists of over 250 trusted and well-known brands. The company employs more than 1,000 people, operates in 100 countries, and has four global innovation hubs. For additional information, visit www.envu.com Contact for media inquiries:Jennifer PooreE-mail: jennifer.poore@envu.comKate HayesE-mail: khayes@hlkagency.comFind more information at www.envu.com Follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/envu Forward-Looking StatementsThis release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Envu management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

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