Western Cape Mobility on 29 arrested during Easter road safety enforcement

Provincial Traffic Services have intensified Easter road safety operations across major routes in the Western Cape, adopting a high-visibility, zero-tolerance approach to remove unsafe drivers and vehicles from the roads.

Over the past 48 hours, traffic officers stopped and checked 14 888 vehicles across the province. A total of 29 motorists were arrested, including 24 for driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI). Yesterday, three men were arrested for DUI at a roadblock on the R303 near Ceres, while a further three men and one woman were arrested for DUI during various operations on the R300 on the same day.

Officers also arrested three men for being in possession of false documents, including two at a roadblock on the R102 near Somerset West yesterday. In a separate incident, a man was arrested at a roadblock in Grabouw for failing to produce any valid documentation. In several cases, drivers were carrying passengers, turning what should have been holiday trips into stressful and difficult situations for families and friends.

Western Cape Minister of Mobility, Isaac Sileku, said the behaviour of some drivers remains deeply concerning. “These arrests show that some drivers are still putting lives at risk by ignoring the law. Because of these reckless choices, 29 individuals are now spending the long Easter weekend behind bars instead of with their loved ones. These situations could have been avoided if they had made responsible decisions and complied with the rules of the road.”

Enforcement outcomes:

642 unlicensed vehicles removed from the roads

104 unroadworthy vehicles taken off the road immediately

4 054 fines issued for vehicle and traffic offences

235 speeding cases recorded

219 cases of overloading

Every stop, arrest, and fine contributes to safer roads. By removing dangerous drivers and unsafe vehicles, traffic officers are actively protecting communities and saving lives.

Road safety teams are also conducting pedestrian awareness campaigns, while vehicle inspections were carried out ahead of the Easter rush to ensure roadworthiness, helping to protect pedestrians and all road users during one of the busiest and most high-risk travel periods of the year.

With wet weather continuing to affect major routes such as the N1, Provincial Traffic Services are advising motorists to exercise extra caution and adjust their driving to the conditions where necessary.

“Every traffic officer on the road is working hard to prevent crashes and save lives. We are visible, we are vigilant, and we will act. In wet conditions, there is no room for mistakes. We will continue removing unsafe drivers and vehicles until everyone reaches home safely,” added Minister Sileku.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to drive and walk sober, stay patient, and continue playing their part in helping everyone reach their destination safely.

Enquiries:

Acting Media Liaison Officer to Minister Isaac Sileku

Byron la Hoe

E-mail: Byron.laHoe@westerncape.gov.za

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