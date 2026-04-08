ASTRO Launches a Verified Owner Network for Vacation Rental Properties

Verified properties connected through the ASTRO Network, where property identity and trust form the foundation of owner participation. A visual representation of how verified properties connect across regions, forming a network of owner-to-owner participation.

The Association of Short-Term Rental Owners introduces a verified network built on property identity, trust, and owner participation.

ASTRO exists outside the booking stack. Owners already have distribution. What they’ve never had is a network.” — Prudence Vale, spokesperson for ASTRO

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASTRO, the Association of Short-Term Rental Owners, today announced the launch of its owner-first network for vacation rental properties, introducing a new category in the short-term rental space: a verified owner network built on property identity, trust, and direct participation.ASTRO is not a booking platform, marketplace, or property manager. Instead, it connects verified owners and their properties through a shared registry and trust system.A New Layer in the STR EcosystemToday’s short-term rental market is built around guest bookings. ASTRO focuses on something different: ownership.At the center of ASTRO is a public registry of properties. Each property has a permanent identity and is linked to a verified owner.To join, both the owner and the property must be verified. This ensures that everyone in the network is real and accountable.The result is a reliable network of real properties and real owners—something that has not existed at scale before.From Listings to Network AssetsOn traditional platforms, properties compete for views and bookings. In ASTRO, properties become part of a network.Owners can:• Connect directly with other verified owners• Request and host stays with one another• Access network insights and discovery tools• Join optional programs that create additional valueThis shifts the role of a property from a listing to an active part of a larger system.The ASTRO Exchange ASTRO includes an owner-to-owner exchange that allows members to stay at each other’s properties.The system is:• Request-based — every stay is approved by the owner• Verification-gated — only verified members can participate• Non-transactional — there is no booking or checkout flow• Flat-fee — ASTRO does not take a percentage of staysExchange value is tracked using Travelcoin, an internal unit that reflects the value of each stay. Owners earn Travelcoin by hosting and use it when they travel.Verification Before PrivilegeASTRO is built on a simple rule: trust comes first.• Owners must verify who they are• Properties must be claimed and verified• Listing control must be provenOnly after these steps are complete can members access the network and exchange.This reduces fraud and ensures that all activity happens between verified participants.Expanding What a Property Can DoBeyond the exchange, ASTRO offers optional programs that help owners generate more value from their properties.These include:• On-property commerce and guest experiences• Artist collaborations and residency programs• Concierge services and local partnershipsThese programs run on direct payment rails and remain separate from the exchange.Infrastructure, Not IntermediationASTRO does not replace booking platforms or sit between transactions.Instead, it provides:• Identity — a permanent registry for properties• Trust — verification before access• Network — direct owner-to-owner connection• Exchange — a system for reciprocal stays“ASTRO is not trying to improve booking,” Vale added. “It’s building what sits alongside it.”About ASTROASTRO is the Association of Short-Term Rental Owners, an owner-first network for vacation rental properties. The platform centers on a verified property registry , a trust-based membership system, and the ASTRO Exchange, enabling direct owner-to-owner stays. ASTRO is not a marketplace, booking platform, or property manager, and does not provide guest checkout or booking services.

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