HDOT Advises Travelers to Plan Ahead for Merrie Monarch

Main, News Posted on Apr 7, 2026 in Airports News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) reminds interisland travelers to give themselves extra time at airports this week due the Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo. The week-long cultural festival, which began on April 5 and runs through April 11, is expected to draw thousands of participants and enthusiasts to Hawai‘i Island, which could mean increased crowds at Hawai‘i airports.

At Hilo International Airport, HDOT has been working with the Transportation Security Administration in anticipation of the increased volume of travelers for Merrie Monarch. Preventive maintenance has been completed on screening equipment, and a technician is on standby in the event of any technical issues. On Sunday, additional staffing is planned for passenger screening, including state sheriff canine teams that will assist with baggage screening as travelers depart Hilo.

In addition to increased passenger volume, air travel may be impacted by severe weather as another Kona Low is anticipated to bring heavy rain later this week. HDOT is preparing airports for storm conditions, including securing loose equipment and ramps, clearing airfield drains and outlets to prevent flooding, and fueling and charging vehicles and generators. Air travel could also potentially be impacted by volcanic activity. The U.S. Geological Survey Hawai‘i Volcano Observatory reports the current forecast window for the next episode of lava fountaining from Kīlauea Volcano is now to April 15.

HDOT advises travelers to arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to their scheduled flight departure to allow sufficient time to park, check in and get through security. Travelers should also check with their airline on flight status, including any delays, gate assignments and baggage claim areas.

Hawaiian Airlines, Big Island Candies and Waiākea will offer a complimentary shuttle for passengers to shop at the Merrie Monarch Hawaiian Arts & Crafts Fair. Shutte buses will run continuously from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 9 and Friday, April 10, with stops at Hilo Airport check-in area and baggage claim.

Travelers departing from Hilo or Kona are reminded to leave all ʻōhiʻa flowers, leaves and plant parts on Hawaiʻi Island to reduce the spread of Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death, which killed more than one million native ʻōhiʻa trees. Inspectors from the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity will be stationed at the Hilo and Kona airports Sunday, April 12 and Monday, April 13, to collect any ʻōhiʻa material.

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