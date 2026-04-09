Calistoga Motor Lodge & Spa Elevates Napa Valley Escape

Calistoga Motor Lodge & Spa welcomes visitors with its American Road Trip inspired vibe The new adults-only pool at Calistoga Motor Lodge & Spa Living room of new two-bedroom suite

New Management, Expanded Accommodations and Exclusive Adults-Only Pool Set a New Standard

With new leadership, expanded accommodations and a dedicated adults-only pool, we are delivering on our promise to offer a one-of-a-kind guest experience in Napa Valley.” — Stephen Chan, Principal, Eagle Point Hotel Partners

CALISTOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calistoga Motor Lodge & Spa, a distinctive boutique property at the head of Napa Valley’s Silverado Trail, announces a bold new chapter in its evolution. Under new management leadership, the property has expanded by 50 additional guest rooms and has introduced a dedicated adults-only pool, further enhancing its signature blend of wine-country warmth and retro road-trip inspired design.

New Leadership, Renewed Vision

As the lodge moves into its next phase, the ownership has engaged new management to advance guest experience, design innovation and wellness amenities throughout the resort. The leadership team brings deep hospitality expertise combined with a passion for the property’s vintage Americana roots and Napa’s wellness culture. This fresh management chapter underscores the property’s commitment to delivering elevated service, immersive experiences and distinct sense of place.

Expanded Accommodations – More Rooms, More Possibility

Responding to traveler demand, Calistoga Motor Lodge & Spa has completed a multi-million-dollar expansion with 50 new premium rooms including four one and two-bedroom luxury suites, bringing the total number of rooms to 102. The new rooms designed by San Francisco’s Parisa O’Connell Studio embrace the property’s playful spirit—drawing inspiration from vintage camper vans, mid-century modern styling and Napa Valley sensibility—while offering modern amenities, thoughtful furnishings, and connections to the outdoors. The expansion enables more guests, both leisure travelers and groups, to discover the lodge’s full-service spa, mineral pools and on-site dining.

The latest improvements build on a commitment to preserving the “American road-trip” inspired flavor of the property while adding modern upscale amenities and a superior guest experience. Originally opened in 1946 as the Silverado Resort and later becoming the midcentury-inspired Sunburst Hotel, the property was purchased by Calistoga Hotel Group, LP in 2015. A series of updates soon followed, resulting in a number of industry awards including Hotel of the Year and Best Hotel Renovation & Restoration at the 2018 Sleeper AHEAD Americas Awards, Best Roadside Lodging award from the Sunset Travel Awards in 2023, and a 2018 AIA Redwood Empire Honor Award. Calistoga Motor Lodge & Spa is poised to enter a new era of excellence.

Adults-Only Pool – A Signature Sanctuary

Adding to the resort’s existing geothermically heated mineral-water pools and spa, the new adults-only pool offers a tranquil, elevated environment reserved for guests 21 and over. This exclusive area, framed by vineyard views and mature landscaping, features cabana seating, premium loungers, pool-side service and subtly curated design touches that reflect the lodge’s iconic retro-road-trip motif. Whether seeking serene relaxation after a winery tour or unwinding in a refined setting, this adults-only oasis will become a destination within a destination.

Why This Matters

Located at the head of the Silverado Trail in Calistoga—an area celebrated for geothermal hot-springs, mud baths and vineyard vistas— Calistoga Motor Lodge & Spa has long earned a reputation for blending wellness, design and wine country play. Recent coverage highlights the property’s unique vibe including vintage camper-inspired guest rooms, mineral-fed pools and a spa that channels a bath-house aesthetic.

With the new management and expanded offerings, the lodge re-affirms its position as one of Napa Valley’s most imaginative boutique destinations.

“Today marks a milestone for us,” said Stephen Chan, Principal, Eagle Point Hotel Partners-- part of Calistoga Hotel Group, LP. “With new leadership, expanded accommodations and a dedicated adults-only pool, we are delivering on our promise to offer a one-of-a-kind guest experience in Napa Valley—where design, wellness, wine and fun all meet.”



About Calistoga Motor Lodge & Spa

Calistoga Motor Lodge & Spa is a boutique resort in Napa Valley’s Calistoga region, blending retro Americana design with wine-country wellness. With mineral-water pools, a full-service spa, on-site dining at Fleetwood Restaurant and playful amenities that recall the great American road trip, the property offers both style and authenticity.

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