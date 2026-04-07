RELEASE: SECOND QUARTER HAWAIʻI ANNUAL BUSINESS REPORTS DUE

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

BUSINESS REGISTRATION DIVISION

TY Y. NOHARA

COMMISSIONER OF SECURITIES

SECOND QUARTER HAWAIʻI ANNUAL BUSINESS REPORTS DUE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 7, 2026

HONOLULU — The state of Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Business Registration Division (BREG) reminds businesses to file their annual business reports. The annual report filing period is related to the business entity’s registration date and can be filed at any time during the quarter in which the filing is due.

Businesses registered in quarter two (April through June) can now file their annual reports with BREG. Reports due in quarter two must be filed by midnight (HST) June 30, 2026, to avoid a late filing penalty fee.

Fees for filing Hawaiʻi annual business reports online are as follows:

LLCs, profit corporations and LLPs: $12.50;

Nonprofit Corporations: $2.50; and

Partnerships: $5.00.

If you are delinquent in filing your Hawaiʻi annual report(s), you can submit your filing, and a $10.00 late fee will be assessed per year delinquent.

The filing quarters are as follows: first quarter is January through March; second quarter is April through June; third quarter is July through September, fourth quarter is October through December.

Please be cautious of any correspondence that does not come from the state of Hawai‘i Business Registration Division. BREG does not utilize or endorse the services of any third-party company to collect or file annual business reports.

For filing-related questions, please visit www.businessregistrations.com, email [email protected], or call 1-844-808-3222.

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