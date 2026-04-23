Veryon Releases New E-Book on How AI Is Transforming Maintenance and Reliability

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veryon, a leading provider of aviation software and information services, has recently released a new e-book, " The New Era of Aviation Intelligence ," exploring how artificial intelligence is reshaping maintenance, reliability, and operational decision-making across the aviation industry.Designed for directors of maintenance (DOMs), reliability teams, and aviation executives, the e-book provides a practical, real-world look at how operators are using connected data and AI-driven tools to improve maintenance outcomes. It focuses on how organizations can move beyond fragmented data and manual processes to make faster, more informed decisions in time-sensitive operational environments.The e-book outlines the growing challenges facing maintenance teams, including aging aircraft, ongoing labor shortages, parts constraints, and rising costs associated with aircraft-on-ground (AOG) events. It highlights how traditional approaches are struggling to keep pace with these pressures, particularly as maintenance teams are asked to do more with limited resources.It also examines the financial and operational impact of downtime, noting that AOG events can cost operators anywhere from $10,000 to $150,000 per hour. Despite the increasing volume of available maintenance data, many organizations still face difficulty turning that information into timely, actionable insight.A central focus of the e-book is demystifying how AI is applied in aviation maintenance . It explains the roles of conversational, predictive, and prescriptive AI, and how each supports maintenance teams by accelerating troubleshooting, identifying patterns, and improving planning — while still relying on human expertise for critical decision-making.The resource also addresses the limitations of AI, emphasizing that aviation requires purpose-built solutions capable of meeting strict regulatory, safety, and compliance requirements. It underscores why generic AI tools are not sufficient for the complexity of aviation maintenance environments.Additionally, the e-book explores how Veryon AIRE integrates intelligence directly into maintenance workflows within the Veryon platform. By embedding AI into existing processes, operators can accelerate troubleshooting, reduce repeat defects, and improve aircraft availability without adding operational complexity.Industry adoption of AI remains in its early stages. While a majority of aviation organizations recognize its potential, only a small percentage have fully implemented AI-driven solutions. Veryon positions this gap as a significant opportunity for operators looking to enhance reliability, reduce costs, and transition from reactive to proactive maintenance strategies.The e-book ultimately provides a clear framework for understanding how AI can be applied in real-world aviation operations, helping organizations move from initial interest to practical implementation."The New Era of Aviation Intelligence" is available for download on the Veryon website.About VeryonVeryon is a leading provider of aviation software and information services, supporting more than 5,500 customers, 75,000 maintenance professionals, and over 100 OEMs across nearly 150 countries. Its all-in-one platform brings together OEM-authorized technical publications, cloud-based maintenance workflows, and AI-driven insights powered by one of the industry’s largest de-identified maintenance datasets, with more than 100 million recorded events. Backed by over 50 years of aviation expertise, Veryon helps operators, MROs, and OEMs improve efficiency, reduce downtime, and maintain the highest standards of safety and compliance — enabling customers to cut troubleshooting time for new technicians by up to 75 percent and lower downtime-related costs by 23 percent.

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