The Functionary Achieves SOC 1 Type II as Global Operations Expand

The Functionary Achieves SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II

SOC 1 Type II validates controls over financial workflows as embedded delivery scales globally, building on SOC 2 Type II for security and data protection.

Our teams work inside client systems. Achieving SOC 1 Type II alongside SOC 2 formalizes the controls required to do that responsibly at scale.” — Sam Darwish, CEO, The Functionary

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Functionary, a global provider of embedded operational support and delivery services, today announced the completion of its SOC 1 Type II audit. As the company expands global operations, including recent growth in India and the Philippines, the milestone builds on its SOC 2 Type II compliance and extends audited controls across financial processes and data security.

As organizations adopt AI, expand globally, and rely on distributed teams, security expectations have shifted. Clients are no longer evaluating vendors on cost and speed alone. They expect partners to operate inside their environments with the same level of accountability, controls, and oversight as internal teams.

SOC 1 Type II validates controls relevant to financial reporting, including billing, transaction processing, and workflows that impact client financial systems. Combined with SOC 2 Type II, which covers security, availability, and confidentiality, The Functionary now maintains audited controls across both financial and operational environments.

The Functionary operates across 19+ countries with over 1,600 employees supporting customer experience outsourcing, software engineering, and business operations. Recent expansion in India and the Philippines has increased delivery scale and complexity, raising the need for consistent security across regions. At the same time, NPS results show 82% of clients rating satisfaction 9–10, reinforcing that embedded, AI-supported delivery can scale without compromising performance or accountability

“Security and control are not layers we add after the fact. They are built into how we operate,” said Sam Darwish, CEO of The Functionary. “Our teams work inside client systems, including financial workflows and sensitive data environments. Achieving SOC 1 Type II alongside SOC 2 formalizes the controls required to do that responsibly at scale.”

For clients, this certification reduces risk in three key areas:

- Financial integrity: Audited controls over processes that impact financial reporting

- Data security: Protection of sensitive data across systems and workflows

- Operational continuity: Consistent, controlled delivery across global teams

This milestone reinforces The Functionary’s position as an operating partner, designed to maintain stability during periods of change, including AI adoption, workflow redesign, and rapid growth.

About The Functionary

The Functionary is a global outsourcing and technology solutions provider that delivers embedded teams across customer service operations, software engineering, and AI-driven automation. The company delivers customized services across more than 19 countries through nine delivery hubs, employs more than 1,600 people globally, and maintains 97% SLA delivery and 98% client retention. Recognized on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year and named a 2025 Bronze Stevie Award winner for Fastest Growing Company, The Functionary partners with organizations including Amazon, McGraw Hill, Gallo, SimplePractice, Flix, Connection, CSC, Insight, Denali Advanced Integration, and Scale Computing.

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