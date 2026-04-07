OKKAMI Announces Strategic Integration Partnership with Shiji

Antony Goddard - COO, OKKAMI

Expanding seamless connectivity with Shiji Daylight PMS and Infrasys POS to enhance digital guest experiences and operational efficiency.

This partnership allows our shared clients to unlock greater value from their technology stack while delivering more personalized and connected guest experiences.” — Antony Goddard

BANGKOK, THAILAND, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OKKAMI, a leading provider of guest engagement and property technology solutions, today announced its integration partnership with Shiji, a global technology company serving the hospitality, retail, and entertainment industries. Through this partnership, OKKAMI’s platform now integrates with Shiji’s Daylight PMS and Infrasys POS, enabling hospitality brands to deliver more connected, personalized, and efficient guest experiences.The integration allows properties using Shiji’s cloud-native Daylight Property Management System (PMS) and Infrasys Point-of-Sale (POS) platform to seamlessly connect operational data with OKKAMI’s digital guest engagement platform. This creates a unified ecosystem that supports real-time guest interactions, streamlined service delivery, and enhanced operational visibility across departments.By connecting guest profiles, stay information, and in-property transactions, hotels and resorts can leverage the combined capabilities of both platforms to deliver more personalized services, improve service response times, and unlock deeper operational insights.With hospitality technology ecosystems becoming increasingly complex, integrations between core operational systems and guest engagement platforms are critical to delivering frictionless experiences.Through the integration with Shiji Daylight PMS, OKKAMI can securely access key guest and stay data, enabling features such as digital check-in, personalized messaging, automated guest services, and real-time service requests. Integration with Shiji Infrasys POS further extends these capabilities by connecting in-property dining and retail transactions to the broader guest journey.Together, these integrations help hospitality brands create a unified digital experience while improving operational efficiency across front office, food and beverage, and guest services teams. Antony Goddard , Chief Operating Officer of OKKAMI, commented on the partnership:“We are excited to become an integrated partner with Shiji and to support their innovative Daylight PMS and Infrasys POS platforms. As the hospitality industry continues to embrace modern, cloud-based technology ecosystems, seamless integrations between operational systems and guest engagement platforms are more important than ever”.The partnership reflects both companies’ commitment to supporting the evolving needs of hospitality operators through flexible, cloud-native technology and open integration ecosystems.By combining Shiji’s powerful operational systems with OKKAMI’s engagement platform, hospitality brands can better connect guest data, automate services, and deliver modern digital experiences that meet the expectations of today’s travelers.

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