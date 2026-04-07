EB3.Work Explains How F-1 Students Can Transition to a U.S. Green Card Through the EB-3 Visa Program

EB3.Work outlines how F-1 students can transition to a U.S. green card through employer-sponsored EB-3 visa pathways.

Immigration decisions after graduation define long term outcomes. Students who understand their options early are in a stronger position to build a stable future in the United States.” — John Dorer, CEO of EB3.Work

NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As more than one million international students study in the United States each year, the question of what happens after graduation has become increasingly important. Many students begin with Optional Practical Training and consider the H-1B visa. However, uncertainty around visa lotteries and temporary status has led many to explore alternative long term immigration pathways.EB3.Work, a U.S. based employment and immigration support platform, has released new guidance explaining how F-1 international students can transition from a student visa to a U.S. green card through the EB-3 employment based immigration program. The full guide is available here:Rather than focusing on short term solutions, EB3.Work emphasizes long term planning and realistic expectations for students who want to remain in the United States after graduation.Why More F-1 Students Are Considering EB-3 in 2026For many international students, studying in the United States is only the first step. The goal is often to build a career and remain in the country long term. Traditionally, graduates rely on OPT and then attempt to secure an H-1B visa.The challenge is that the H-1B program is limited and highly competitive. Each year, demand exceeds the available quota, leaving many qualified graduates without a clear path forward.This uncertainty has increased interest in employment based green card options. The EB-3 visa offers a different approach. Instead of relying on temporary status, it allows foreign workers to pursue permanent residence through employer sponsorship.“The shift we are seeing is not about replacing one visa with another,” said John Dorer, CEO of EB3.Work. “It is about understanding that long term immigration requires a strategy. Students who start early have significantly more control over their outcomes.”What Makes the EB-3 Visa DifferentThe EB-3 visa is an employment based immigrant visa that leads to permanent residence. Unlike temporary visas, it is designed for long term employment and stability.The program includes three categories:• Skilled workers with at least two years of experience• Professionals with a relevant bachelor’s degree• Other workers in essential roles that require less than two years of trainingThis structure makes the EB-3 visa accessible to a wide range of applicants, including recent graduates and those entering industries with workforce shortages.One of the defining features of the EB-3 pathway is employer sponsorship. The process begins when a U.S. employer offers a permanent position and agrees to support the immigration process.How the Transition From F-1 to Green Card WorksFor F-1 international students, the transition to a green card typically begins during OPT or STEM OPT. This period allows graduates to gain work experience and connect with potential sponsoring employers.Once a sponsoring employer is secured, the process follows several structured steps:• PERM labor certification through the Department of Labor• Filing of the I-140 immigrant petition• Waiting for visa availability based on priority date• Final stage through adjustment of status or consular processingThis process requires time and planning. In many cases, it takes several years from start to finish.EB3.Work emphasizes that the most important factor is timing. Students who begin planning early are more likely to maintain lawful status and avoid disruptions.More information about EB-3 programs, job opportunities, and immigration guidance is available at:FAQ1. Can F-1 international students apply for the EB-3 visa?Yes, F-1 students can pursue the EB-3 visa while maintaining lawful status. Many begin the process during OPT or STEM OPT, which allows them to gain work experience and connect with potential sponsoring employers. The key requirement is remaining compliant with visa conditions while the immigration process moves forward.2. How long does the EB-3 process take?The EB-3 process typically takes several years. It includes labor certification, petition approval, and waiting for visa availability. Timelines vary depending on government processing times and visa demand, but long term planning is essential.3. Is EB-3 better than H-1B for international students?The two visas serve different purposes. H-1B is a temporary work visa with an annual lottery, while EB-3 is an immigrant visa that can lead to permanent residence. Many students explore both options depending on their situation and goals.4. Can students stay in the United States during the EB-3 process?Some students remain in the U.S. if they maintain valid status and qualify for adjustment of status. Others may complete the process through consular processing abroad. The outcome depends on individual circumstances and timing.5. Do I need a specific degree for EB-3?Not necessarily. Requirements depend on the job category. Professional roles require a degree, while other positions may require experience or basic training. This flexibility makes EB-3 accessible to a wide range of applicants.6. What is the role of the employer in the EB-3 process?The employer plays a central role. They must offer a permanent job, complete labor certification, and file the immigrant petition. Without employer sponsorship, the EB-3 process cannot begin.7. What is a priority date and why does it matter?A priority date determines when an applicant can move forward in the immigration process. It is established during labor certification and must become current before the final green card stage can begin.8. What happens if my student visa expires during the process?If status expires, the next steps depend on the situation. Some applicants transition to another visa, while others complete the process abroad. Maintaining lawful status is critical to avoid complications.9. Are there real job opportunities under EB-3?Yes, EB-3 jobs exist across multiple industries, including hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare. These roles often reflect real workforce shortages in the U.S. economy.About EB3.WorkEB3.Work is a U.S. based employment and immigration support platform connecting international applicants with verified American employers participating in the EB-3 visa program. The platform provides job listings, educational resources, and process guidance to help applicants and employers navigate employment based immigration responsibly and transparently.Media ContactWebsite: https://eb3.work/ EB3.Work1850 Amsterdam Ave.New York, NY 10031Phone 866.337.1403Email johnd@eb3.work

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