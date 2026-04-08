Property Tax Appeals and Assessed Value: What to Expect

Property tax myth busting: property tax appeals and assessed value.

O'Connor discusses a property tax myth, what to expect from property tax appeals and assessed value.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --With appraisal notices coming out and the appeal deadline set for May 15, many Texans are getting ready to appeal their property taxes for the first time. With some of the highest property taxes in the nation, homeowners and businesses need a way to trim the largest bills they have every year. Exemptions help lower the taxable value, but appeals can do so as well. While protests were once reserved for high-dollar counties like Travis or Fort Bend, taxpayers across the state are now challenging the rulings of their appraisal districts (CADs).While there are plenty of upsides to challenging taxes, many taxpayers wonder if there are any downsides. After all, property owners are openly disagreeing with the CAD, forcing them to take another look at the values. Could this backfire on the taxpayer and increase taxes? O'Connor will take on more Texas property tax myths and show what Texans can expect.Can Protesting Raise Taxes?No, to give a short answer. Many clients ask this question, as it is a natural fear. The appraisal district cannot raise values due to a protest, even if evidence indicates that there should be an increase. Property tax appeals are guaranteed under the Texas Constitution and are there to protect Texans from increases, not force them upon them. One of the best things about protests is that they are risk-free, which makes them an option for everyone. The worst result of an appeal would be that the value of a home or business is confirmed, which should still give owners peace of mind, since it confirms they are being taxed fairly.Will the CAD Increase the Values Later in Retaliation?Again, the answer to this is no. While CADs do not have the best reputations, they will not punish owners for protesting either. A successful protest establishes the true value of a home or business, which means that the CAD cannot arbitrarily raise it again the following year. Property values are tied to the real estate market, so they will naturally wax and wane as years pass, but a taxpayer filing a protest does not have to worry about seeing their values directly raised. In many counties, thousands or even hundreds of thousands of appeals are filed every year, with more being filed as time passes.Why do Property Values Increase?As stated above, they are tied to the real estate market, though not necessarily the most recent one. As sales of properties increase in an area, the CAD will naturally begin raising values to match. This can lag behind for several years, meaning a taxpayer might be getting appraised for a hot market that no longer exists. This is one of the most common reasons to appeal. Overassessment is quite common thanks to delays and mass appraisal techniques that do not look at individual homes or businesses.Improvements added to a home can often increase its value. These are things like garages, driveways, and pools. Improvements can often make two similar homes appraised significantly differently. Many repairs that require permits, such as new roofs, are reported to the appraisal district, which will then often raise values to match. Two homes with nearly identical statistics might be valued at very different levels thanks to improvements.Why do Property Taxes Increase?Since taxes are built on values, market increases will also tend to lead to higher taxes. Additionally, tax rates change every year as they are created by dozens of taxing entities. Since organizations like school districts or MUDs have different annual budgets, tax rates must be raised to meet funding goals. This makes tax bills unpredictable every year, as both values and tax rates can be quite different from year to year. This is why it is important to appeal annually, as it can fight unfair increases and keep costs stable. Businesses typically use annual protests to cut costs, but homeowners should look to do so as well, as there is no downside to trying each year.About O'Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and New York. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

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